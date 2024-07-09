Manchester United have bid accepted for Leny Yoro by Lille but United may miss out to Real Madrid once again

Manchester United have reportedly had a bid accepted by Lille for defender Leny Yoro. The bid is in the region of €60 million to €70 million for the 18-year-old who has been waiting for Real Madrid to place a bid for him this summer, as that is his preferred destination.

United have been after the 18-year-old Frenchman for some time this summer, and do not seem deterred by the fact the player would prefer to sign for Real Madrid over them. Lille have accepted the bid as it is the only solid offer on the table – but Real Madrid will strike for their target.

It seems to be the stance of Real Madrid right now, only doing transfers on their terms, not the selling club and should that not happen, wait for the contract of the player to expire and sign them as a free agent instead, as has been the case with Kylian Mbappe this summer.

Obviously the Frenchman has confirmed his desire to sign for Real Madrid this summer, so if that should not happen – he will be playing for a club that he does not want to play for and his teammates could start to find problems between them and the player – a worst case scenario.

It has been suggested that United are trying to sign three defenders this summer, which poses questions on the likes of Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire with United interested in Jarrad Branthwaite, Matthijs de Ligt and Yoro – and more targets may come out of the woodwork soon.

It seems clear that United are identifying players who will fit the prospects of the club now that footballing men are in charge of the footballing side, not a bunch of businessmen who are not all that successful, paying huge transfer fees and agent fees and hoping for the best.

Liverpool have also shown interest for Yoro but at this time it seems to be a two horse race for the player with one offer firmly on the table. United will have other options should they not get a deal across the line for the Frenchman, which with his heart set on Madrid, looks unlikely.

Real Madrid will probably end up getting their man, whether it be this summer, for a fee that they agree on paying, or next summer as a free agent, which is probably what Real Madrid are hoping for. It seems strange that this keeps happening with Madrid falling on their feet time and time again.

Written by Paul

