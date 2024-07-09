The ‘here we go’ is imminent as Manchester United reach agreement with Bologna for Joshua Zirkzee – Fabrizio Romano

Manchester United have reportedly reached an agreement with Bologna regarding the transfer of Netherlands striker Joshua Zirkzee this summer. Fabrizio Romano has already confirmed that United and the representatives of the player have reached an agreement on personal terms.

GiveMeSport has suggested that this is big news for United, who will have replaced Anthony Martial this summer also having a player who will both rival and partner current striker Rasmus Hojlund for the Red Devils this season and beyond. This will be a great signing for United when it’s confirmed.

The deciding factor for United will remains whether they pay the £34 million release clause for the player, which would give Bologna 100% of the fee immediately – as they are facing a rebuild already this summer after losing Marko Arnautovic, Luis Binks and Ebenezer Annan already this summer.

United could also ask for a restructure of the deal, meaning they could pay over three to five years, which would stretch United’s budget this summer, which has been implicated by years of financial failure by the Glazer family. This would not be great for Bologna this summer though.

Bologna have also lost manager Thiago Motta and with the likely departure of Zirkzee this summer, central defender Riccardo Calafiori could also be out of the door with Arsenal looking to bring there player to the Premier League this summer, so it is an important summer for the Italian club.

On his live show, Romano confirmed that Zirkzee is excited to sign for United, suggesting that he cannot wait to wear the famous red jersey of the club. That is what anyone would like to see from an incoming player – the desire to play for the club, not just the desire of becoming rich.

“Joshua Zirkzee to Manchester United, the ‘Here we go’ is really imminent. The agreement between Man United and Zirkzee is done; it’s an agreement on the contract, on the salary, on the commission. So everything is agreed and done. “What’s needed now is to decide whether Manchester United will go and pay the release clause, €40 million, in one solution. “So on the financial point of view for Man United, it is better to negotiate with Bologna, or if they can negotiate and strike a new deal with Bologna, with a new structure of the deal, because that’s also a possibility, maybe to pay something like €42-43 million, but in three, four, five years, instead of paying everything in one solution immediately. “There are two ways: trigger the clause or negotiate with Bologna. The two clubs are in contact. But in any case, Manchester United will proceed with the Joshua Zirkzee deal. “Joshua Zirkzee can’t wait to be a new Manchester United player, I can guarantee that.”

