Manchester United trying to beat Sunderland to sign Australian goalkeeper who has been training with the Black Cats – reports

Manchester United are reportedly trying to sign 17-year-old Robbie Cook from under the noses of Sunderland. The Australian goalkeeper, formerly of Perth Glory has been training with the North East club for a matter of time, which has alerted the attention of United.

United have asked the goalkeeper to join them this week at their Academy in Carrington to look at the player with a view of signing him. It could be a big break for the 17-year-old with United aiming to bring in the best talent for the academy with the hope of developing into first team players.

This is obviously something that has always happened at United but with minority stakeholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe of Ineos at the helm of the club, at least regarding the football operations, it seems clear that he is trying to get United firing from the bottom to the top which could prolong success.

United are known for developing youth talent into first team players from the Busby Babe right the way up to Fergie’s Fledglings which saw the famous Class of ’92 rise through the ranks of the club from academy football, to reserve football then into the dizzy heights of the first team.

Cook, 17 made the decision to leave Australia to try his luck in the United Kingdom and providing United like what they see from the player this week, he could have a big decision to make. Obviously, as a free agent, he is not obliged to sign for any club but he could receive numerous offers.

United could offer him a good footballing education and providing that he works hard and achieves at each level of his progress, he could follow in the footsteps of fellow goalkeeper and compatriot Mark Bosnich, who played for United from 1989-1991 and 1999-2001 in two stints at the club.

Obviously, nothing has been set in stone and United will invite many young players to train with the club, which would evidently need them to show the best of their abilities in order to earn a contract ay the club. Should this happen, United would seek to add Cook to the U18 squad this season.

Cook could go head to head with the likes of Will Murdock, Fred Heath and Cameron Byrne-Hughes, who will be playing in the U18 squad as goalkeepers from the 2024/25 season. He could follow in the footsteps of Radek Vitek, Dermot Mee, Tom Wooster, Elyh Harrison and Tom Miles ay U21 level.

Written by Paul

