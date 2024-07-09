Manchester United trying to beat Sunderland to sign Australian goalkeeper who has been training with the Black Cats – reports

Ineos are seemingly aiming to make United competitive again from top to bottom!

9 July 2024 editor Academy, Managers, News, Opinion, Transfer Rumours Comments Off on Manchester United trying to beat Sunderland to sign Australian goalkeeper who has been training with the Black Cats – reports

Manchester United are reportedly trying to sign 17-year-old Robbie Cook from under the noses of Sunderland. The Australian goalkeeper, formerly of Perth Glory has been training with the North East club for a matter of time, which has alerted the attention of United.

United have asked the goalkeeper to join them this week at their Academy in Carrington to look at the player with a view of signing him. It could be a big break for the 17-year-old with United aiming to bring in the best talent for the academy with the hope of developing into first team players.

This is obviously something that has always happened at United but with minority stakeholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe of Ineos at the helm of the club, at least regarding the football operations, it seems clear that he is trying to get United firing from the bottom to the top which could prolong success.

United are known for developing youth talent into first team players from the Busby Babe right the way up to Fergie’s Fledglings which saw the famous Class of ’92 rise through the ranks of the club from academy football, to reserve football then into the dizzy heights of the first team.

Cook, 17 made the decision to leave Australia to try his luck in the United Kingdom and providing United like what they see from the player this week, he could have a big decision to make. Obviously, as a free agent, he is not obliged to sign for any club but he could receive numerous offers.

United could offer him a good footballing education and providing that he works hard and achieves at each level of his progress, he could follow in the footsteps of fellow goalkeeper and compatriot Mark Bosnich, who played for United from 1989-1991 and 1999-2001 in two stints at the club.

Obviously, nothing has been set in stone and United will invite many young players to train with the club, which would evidently need them to show the best of their abilities in order to earn a contract ay the club. Should this happen, United would seek to add Cook to the U18 squad this season.

Cook could go head to head with the likes of Will Murdock, Fred Heath and Cameron Byrne-Hughes, who will be playing in the U18 squad as goalkeepers from the 2024/25 season. He could follow in the footsteps of Radek Vitek, Dermot Mee, Tom Wooster, Elyh Harrison and Tom Miles ay U21 level.

Written by Paul

Discover more from MUFCLatest.com

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Avatar photo
About editor 2191 Articles
I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up.
Website

Related Articles

First Team

£42 million to sign Lisandro Martinez from Ajax – Manchester United and Arsenal interested

25 June 2022 editor First Team, Managers, News, Opinion, Transfer Rumours Comments Off on £42 million to sign Lisandro Martinez from Ajax – Manchester United and Arsenal interested

Manchester United and Arsenal have reportedly met the representatives of Ajax defender Lisandro Martínez in London and were told that £42 million should secure the deal to sign him, according to Simon Mullock of The […]

First Team

Confirmed XI: Rashford up front against Villa; Antony & Wan-Bissaka benched; Sabitzer & Malacia start

30 April 2023 editor First Team, Managers, Opinion, Starting XI Comments Off on Confirmed XI: Rashford up front against Villa; Antony & Wan-Bissaka benched; Sabitzer & Malacia start

Manchester United welcome Aston Villa to Old Trafford this afternoon in the Premier League. United will be seeking to continue their home form this season and get all three points in the bag after failing […]

First Team

Frenkie de Jong close to £69 million Manchester United switch – reports

26 June 2022 editor First Team, Managers, News, Opinion, Transfer Rumours Comments Off on Frenkie de Jong close to £69 million Manchester United switch – reports

Manchester United are nearing the completion of their first summer signing of Erik ten Hag’s new era at the Old Trafford club. Frenkie de Jong is close to a £69 million transfer from Catalan club […]