Manchester United agree Joshua Zirkzee transfer but could look for deal restructure because of complications – reports

Manchester United are reportedly close to securing a deal to sign Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna this summer. The Netherlands international is currently representing his country at Euro 2024 in Germany and could face England on Wednesday evening in the semi final of the tournament.

United have been interested in the 23-year-old for much of the summer with the Old Trafford club seeing to replace Anthony Martial, who left the club as a free agent this summer. United have Rasmus Hojlund, who signed last summer as the only experienced striker at the club.

The report states that United have agreed on personal terms with Zirkzee but are yet to decide on how to structure a deal with Bologna. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that terms have been agreed with United and representatives of the player, but more is to come.

United need to decide whether they pay his £34 million release clause of negotiate a deal with Bologna regarding the structure of the proposed transfer. United could spread the cost over a period of time rather than pay the release clause upfront prior to signing the Dutch striker.

As part of the deal which saw Zirkzee leave Bayern Munich back in 2022, Bologna would have to pay the Bundesliga giants 50% of a future transfer, so if United wanted them to restructure the deal, it could see that clause written out in the form of a new contract, which would be favourable.

Bologna would then keep all of the proposed transfer fee, which could either reduce the total transfer amount for United, or even increase the transfer fee. It seems that transfers involving United tend to be more complicated that others, or the media goes through them to find drama?!?!?

The 23-year-old has seen many suitors for him already this summer after an impressive season in the Serie A. The Dutchman has been linked to AC Milan, which a move to the San Siro now unlikely. Arsenal have also been suggested as a potential destination, which may or may not be feasible.

Bologna have already confirmed that the 23-year-old is 99.9% certain to leave the club this summer. His late call up to the Netherlands side for Euro 2024 has complicated things for United, but after Wednesday’s match, he could be free to sort out his future ahead of a summer break.

Written by Paul

