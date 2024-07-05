Marcus Rashford’s time at United could be coming to an end – one former Red feels his departure could be a mistake!

Marcus Rashford’s time at Manchester United could come to an end this season after his performances feel from their desired level last season. In the 2022/23 season, Rashford scored 30 goals and ten assists in 56 appearances for the club, which was great.

However, in the 2023/24 season Rashford seemed unable to compete with his stats in the prior season, which begs many questions about the players hunger, desire and motivation. Even when he was scoring the goals, he did not seem consistent to committed to the cause.

There has been much speculation regarding Rashford’s future at the Old Trafford club with Paris Saint-Germain having interest in the player and them needing a forward to fill the void left by Kylian Mbappe, who left as a free agent for Real Madrid earlier in the summer.

Former Manchester United defender Mikael Silvestre have given a warning regarding Rashford this summer suggesting that United could make a severe mistake if the 26-year-old was sold this summer. Personally, I don’t agree with Silvestre that it would be a mistake.

Reported by The Mirror, Silvestre stated that it would not be right for United to sell Rashford because the club will need to find someone better than him – and that would be expensive. He said:

“Letting Rashford go would not be the right decision because you need to go in the market and find someone better than Marcus, if that’s the case. If you find that player he will be very expensive. “Marcus is a senior, experienced Mancunian from the academy. I think he wants to stay. The manager likes him. I just hope Marcus bounces back this season.”

It does not seem that Rashford and Erik ten Hag see eye to eye after an enduring 2023/24 season at the club which saw United exit the UEFA Champions League at the group stage, get knocked out of the Carabao Cup early and fail to challenge in the Premier League – finishing eighth.

United may not have been playing European football at all if it was not for their Emirates FA Cup heroics, beating Manchester City 2-1 at Wembley. It seems there is something wrong between the manager and the forward, but his exclusion from the England squad is telling too. We shall see…

Written by Paul

