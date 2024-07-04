Donny van de Beek set to be offloaded by Manchester United this summer with the club making a loss on his transfer

Manchester United are working to offload Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek this summer, according to reports. The 27-year-old Dutchman has fallen out of favour at United under the management of Erik ten Hag, his former manager at Ajax.

That said, van de Beek has never recalled settled at the club following his £34.6 million transfer in the summer of 2020. The Dutchman has been loaned to Everton (2021/22 season) and Eintracht Frankfurt (2023/24 season) and failed to rediscover his Ajax form.

He made just two appearances for United last season, one of them a two-minute cameo in the Premier League before being sent to Eintracht Frankfurt during the January transfer window for the remainder of the season. It is clear that his future lies away from Old Trafford, which is a shame.

The Dutchman showed promise at Ajax prior to his United transfer in the summer of 2020 but has failed to establish himself under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Ralf Rangnick and now Ten Hag – who even has experience if managing the player at Ajax, which has not helped him find his form again.

United have a contract with van de Beek until the end of the 2024/25 season, so this summer will be the last chance to sell him for a transfer fee, which looks to be a massive loss for United as they will not recoup much of their initial £34.6 million outlay paid almost four years ago.

The 27-year-old made just eight appearances for Frankfurt in the Bundesliga last season, failing to score or assist any goals – which is a dire performance from the Dutchman. It is problem for him as there will not be many top level suitors for him this summer with those numbers.

In his loan transfer to Frankfurt, United had a £12 million option to buy inserted in the contract but the German club declined making the transfer permanent – who could blame them if he offered the club next to nothing? The player needs to find a solution his troubles and that is away from United.

The Manchester Evening News has reported that United are seeking to sell the midfielder prior to the 2024/25 Premier League season commencing and it looks like he will not be part of the pre-season squad this summer, despite a number of senior players missing due to international tournaments.

Written by Paul

