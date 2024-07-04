Manchester United set to sign £40 million defender who rejected Liverpool & PSG – reports

23-year-old could replace Raphael Varane this summer and be reunited with Erik ten Hag

4 July 2024 editor Managers, News, Opinion, Transfer Rumours Comments Off on Manchester United set to sign £40 million defender who rejected Liverpool & PSG – reports

Manchester United are reportedly set to sign Matthijs de Ligt as their first summer signing as soon as the Netherlands have finished in Euro 2024 this summer. The Dutch side will face Turkey in the quarter final stage of the tournament on Sunday evening.

It has been revealed today that United’s Premier League rivals Liverpool and French Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain have both tried to hijack United’s deal to sign de Ligt this summer but the player has only given authorisation for his agent to speak to United so far this summer.

This could be for one of two reasons; the player only wants to leave Bayern Munich for Manchester United this summer or that the deal is at an advanced stage where it requires just a medical to be completed and the player to sign a contract for it to be completed.

The fact that the Dutchman has rejected Liverpool should be headline news seeing as when a player previously linked to United, then signs for Liverpool is headline news whether United were actively trying to sign the player or not – but United sells newspapers and feeds rubbish journalists!

United manager Erik ten Hag, who signed a new contract with the Old Trafford club until the summer of 2026 today, has worked with de Ligt before when he managed Ajax – so he seems set to work with the 24-year-old once again – providing this transfer is completed.

United needed to strengthen the defence this summer, replacing Raphael Varane who left the club as a free agent this summer. Significant strengthening also needs to be done in order to leave United stronger in the defence after many injuries in the positions thwarted United last season.

United are also interested in signing Jarrad Branthwaite from Everton this summer but the Merseyside club has held firm on their valuation so far and United would need to sell in order to make another huge investment in the centre of the defence. That’s not the only area to strengthen.

Ten Hag also needs to sign a midfielder and a striker and probably look at strengthening the wing positions with is suggested that six or seven players are safe at the club this summer. With the changes made to the hierarchy of the club, it could be an exciting transfer window to watch.

Written by Paul

Discover more from MUFCLatest.com

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Avatar photo
About editor 2188 Articles
I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up.
Website

Related Articles

First Team

Manchester United receive Jadon Sancho boost with Borussia Dortmund scouting replacement – reports

22 July 2020 editor First Team, Managers, News, Opinion, Transfer Rumours Comments Off on Manchester United receive Jadon Sancho boost with Borussia Dortmund scouting replacement – reports

Borussia Dortmund have reportedly started scouting a replacement for Jadon Sancho ahead of a prospective summer move to Manchester United for the 20-year-old. The Telegraph have reported that Werder Bremen’s Milot Rashica could be a […]

First Team

Andreas Pereira on his way to Fulham in £10 million deal; he should find his feet there

5 July 2022 editor First Team, Managers, News, Opinion, Transfer Rumours Comments Off on Andreas Pereira on his way to Fulham in £10 million deal; he should find his feet there

Andreas Pereira will leave Manchester United this summer with the player accepting to move to Fulham, who had offered £10 million for the Belgian-born Brazilian, offering him a three-year contract. The money to be paid […]

First Team

Predicted XI: [4-2-3-1] Casemiro, Malacia & Pellistri to start against Forest? Weghorst seeking his first United goal? Fernandes to inspire another victory?

24 January 2023 editor First Team, Managers, Match Previews, Opinion, Starting XI Comments Off on Predicted XI: [4-2-3-1] Casemiro, Malacia & Pellistri to start against Forest? Weghorst seeking his first United goal? Fernandes to inspire another victory?

Manchester United travel to the City Ground in Nottingham where they will face Nottingham Forest in the semi final first leg of the Carabao Cup. United could be 180 minutes away from their first Cup […]