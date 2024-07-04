Manchester United set to sign £40 million defender who rejected Liverpool & PSG – reports

Manchester United are reportedly set to sign Matthijs de Ligt as their first summer signing as soon as the Netherlands have finished in Euro 2024 this summer. The Dutch side will face Turkey in the quarter final stage of the tournament on Sunday evening.

It has been revealed today that United’s Premier League rivals Liverpool and French Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain have both tried to hijack United’s deal to sign de Ligt this summer but the player has only given authorisation for his agent to speak to United so far this summer.

This could be for one of two reasons; the player only wants to leave Bayern Munich for Manchester United this summer or that the deal is at an advanced stage where it requires just a medical to be completed and the player to sign a contract for it to be completed.

The fact that the Dutchman has rejected Liverpool should be headline news seeing as when a player previously linked to United, then signs for Liverpool is headline news whether United were actively trying to sign the player or not – but United sells newspapers and feeds rubbish journalists!

United manager Erik ten Hag, who signed a new contract with the Old Trafford club until the summer of 2026 today, has worked with de Ligt before when he managed Ajax – so he seems set to work with the 24-year-old once again – providing this transfer is completed.

United needed to strengthen the defence this summer, replacing Raphael Varane who left the club as a free agent this summer. Significant strengthening also needs to be done in order to leave United stronger in the defence after many injuries in the positions thwarted United last season.

United are also interested in signing Jarrad Branthwaite from Everton this summer but the Merseyside club has held firm on their valuation so far and United would need to sell in order to make another huge investment in the centre of the defence. That’s not the only area to strengthen.

Ten Hag also needs to sign a midfielder and a striker and probably look at strengthening the wing positions with is suggested that six or seven players are safe at the club this summer. With the changes made to the hierarchy of the club, it could be an exciting transfer window to watch.

Written by Paul

