Manchester United ‘willing to attack’ deal revealed in promising report from Fabrizio Romano

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Manchester United are ‘willing to attack’ a potential transfer following a report that was rather promising. The Italian journalist has been one of the most reliable when it comes to transfers based on the contacts he has in the sport.

United are looking to make additions to Erik ten Hag’s squad this summer after a number of changes to the footballing side to the club, spearheaded by Ineos chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe. United would like to make additions prior to pre-season training and the pre-season tour which starts this month.

The Old Trafford club have been linked to a number of players already this summer but a report that has continued to gather pace so far this summer is Matthijs de Ligt who could replace Raphael Varane, who left the club as a free agent this summer. The Dutchman would be a valuable asset.

It has been reported that United are closing on a deal for the Netherlands international, currently at Bayern Munich – with both clubs reportedly negotiating a transfer fee for the player. It was also reported that de Ligt and United had agreed on personal terms, which is great.

However, Romano has stated that United are still seeking to ‘attack’ a deal for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite this summer, despite the asking price for the player being around £75 million. It would be a great summer if United were to sign both de Ligt and Branthwaite.

The two players would surely strengthen the defence and take some pressure off Lisandro Martinez, who suffered some major injuries last season – which was one of the problems the club had in challenging in the Premier League and beyond – but winning the Emirates FA Cup.

Romano, reporting on his Daily Briefing gave information regarding United’s attempts to solve their defensive issues this summer, saying:

“Remember – another name on United’s list, and the only player they have bid for so far, is Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite.

“They’ve had a £35m plus add-ons bid rejected, but for sure, their appreciation remains, and it depends on Everton because they still want £65-70m for the player.

“That’s too expensive for United, but if the price changes, they are ready to attack the situation.”

Written by Paul

