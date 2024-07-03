Uruguayan midfielder’s agent drops transfer hint with Manchester United interested in player

Manchester United transfer target Manuel Ugarte lost his place in the Paris Saint-Germain starting XI after they were beaten by 4-1 Newcastle United in the group stages of the UEFA Champions League back in October 2023. He reportedly failed to impress his manager and is now set to leave.

Ugarte has garnered a lot of attention after his performances for Uruguay in the Copa America in the United States of America this summer. He is not at the top of United’s transfer wishlist this summer as the defence, midfield and attack need to be severely strengthened by the club.

Ugarte was a target for English clubs last summer, specifically Chelsea, but a move to Mauricio Pochettino’s side fell through with the player signing for PSG instead. It is stated in the report that a lack of faith at the club, with him not being started regularly will push a summer move away.

Ugarte, 23 has a contract at the Parisien club until the summer of 2028 but his departure from the club seems to be imminent based on the comments from his agent in O Jogo, which stated;

“There are many possibilities on the table. It’s almost certain that he won’t stay, it’s sure he’ll leave. I believe the situation will be resolved.”

United really need to solve their midfield problems this summer, which has been the case for a number of years now. Casemiro clearly does not have the legs to guide United back to the top, as is the case with Christian Eriksen too. Kobbie Mainoo has been a revelation though.

If Erik ten Hag can get United to sign Ugarte, the is a lot of potential for him to work alongside 19-year-old Mainoo and enforce the midfield for years to come. Obviously, United will need some rotation options to keep the squad fresh and able to tackle any injuries that may arise.

Emmanuel Petit, formerly of Arsenal and Chelsea and a holding midfielder with in-depth knowledge of the game has waded in to suggest whether Ugarte would suit United’s needs. Speaking to bet365 he said:

“Manuel Ugarte would be a great signing for Manchester United. He was starting for PSG under Luis Enrique until they got beaten by Newcastle, after that he was on the bench. ‌”However, Ugarte is mentally and physically strong as well as a holding midfielder who is ready to fight and I think he’s got the qualities to adapt himself to the Premier League. ‌”He could be a very important player for Manchester United because defensively they have been very weak for the last few years, he can play a very important role as a holding midfielder just in front of that defence. ‌”He has a fighting spirit. This guy will never give up from the first minute until the last, he will give 100 per cent. He’s very dedicated to the team. He always puts the team first. He’s the kind of player that doesn’t have big technical qualities, but mentally and physically, he is strong, “He’s not the best holding midfielder in the world, that’s for sure, but he can bring quality that Manchester United are missing, especially in defensive areas.”

United have already lost Raphael Varane this summer as he left the club as a free agent and Casemiro is hotly tipped to be leaving the Old Trafford club which is the same for loanee Sofyan Amrabat who joined the club on loan from Fiorentina. So United need to sign new players.

If United can get Ugarte and another midfielder, it will strengthen the squad to a level that they could start to challenge in the Premier League and beyond but everything would need to fall into place for that to happen – and the world does not work in that way a lot of the time.

United have restructured the footballing side of the club with new appointments so far this summer with Omar Berrada, Jason Wilcox, Dan Ashworth and Christopher Vivell, so the Glazernomics at the club look set to have stopped for now with United having footballing men in control – which is great!

Written by Paul

