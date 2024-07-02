Manchester United tells outcasts they are ‘not welcome’ at pre-season training later this month

Manchester United have reportedly told both Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood that they are ‘not welcome’ when players start to report back to pre-season training later this month. The majority of the squad not involved in international tournaments will start to return to training for pre-season.

The likes of Alejandro Garnacho, Lisandro Martínez, and Facundo Pellistri are at the Copa America in the USA whilst Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Dalot, Altay Bayındır, Kobbie Mainoo, and Luke Shaw are at Euro 2024 in Germany – all vying for silverware this summer.

After speculation in the media for the past few weeks regarding both Sancho and Greenwood returning to United’s Carrington training ground this summer, HITC has reported that the opposite will happen with neither player having a future at the Old Trafford club, especially Greenwood.

I personally feel that it is the right move for United as getting two players who clearly do not care about the club or its reputation to work towards getting fit and ready for the new season when their futures clearly lie elsewhere – it would unsettle the squad and create a diversion away from training.

United are reportedly working hard behind the scenes to sort out transfers away from the club for the pair. When that is happening, it is clear that the club sees the duo as potential problem makers so it is best to keep them well away from the training ground. They had their chances to shine.

Personally, I feel Sancho is immature and sees himself as a player much better than he actually is. Yes he did it in Germany, but the pace is much slower. He failed at Manchester City and his attitude and application to rules and regulations clearly is a major problem.

Greenwood on the other hand, had the world at his feet when he was caught up in those allegations in his personal life. He was lucky that it all blew over as it could have been a career ending problem for him. Obviously much cannot be said or his chauvinist supporters will picket.

Keeping these two players away from United will be the best thing that can happen as there is never anything more destructive than a player who knows he is no longer welcome at the club. The duo could do more damage than good if they return to action at Carrington.

Written by Paul

