Matthijs de Ligt ‘agrees to Manchester United transfer’ with personal terms not an issue – reports

Manchester United transfer target Matthijs de Ligt has reportedly agreed to join the Old Trafford club this summer after it was revealed by Fabrizio Romano that the player’s agent, Rafaela Pimenta has given priority to United over a summer switch from Bayern Munich.

It has also been reported in The Sun that Pimenta is only speaking to United at present. It is good news for United, who require a replacement for Raphael Varane, who left the club as a free agent this summer. They also need to strengthen the defence after many injuries were sustained last season.

De Ligt, 24 has made 307 appearances at senior level for Ajax, Juventus and Bayern Munich, scoring 26 goals and 12 assists. United require youthful central defenders to keep up with the pace of the Premier League and the Dutchman fits the profile for United as he’s under 25 and not a galactico.

The Dutchman is currently representing his country at Euro 2024 in Germany and has started on the bench in the Round of 16 clash with Romania on Tuesday evening. De Ligt is a competent defender but has battled for his place at Bayern Munich last season – which could be where this move started.

The 24-year-old has three years left on his contract in Bavaria, which will likely increase his transfer fee if he does seal a switch to the Old Trafford club. Despite making 22 appearances in the Bundesliga, the likes of Dayot Upamecano, Kim Min-jae and Eric Dier intensified the competition.

It seems clear that there are other players at the Bavarian club who will be entrusted ahead of him as the club seeks to overcome the fact they were beaten to the Bundesliga title by Bayer Leverkusen and buying the likes of Harry Kane did not deliver another title at the Allianz Arena.

A move to United would reunite de Ligt with Erik ten Hag, the manager from his Ajax days and put him in a system that he knows and will thrive in as United seek to play from the back for the third season. Perhaps this season will see what Ten Hag can do with footballing men in the background?

United under the leadership of minority stake holder Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the club has been changed in a footballing aspect with Omar Berrada set to become the CEO this month, plus the arrival of Dan Ashworth, Christopher Vivell and Jason Wilcox, plus changes to Ten Hag’s coaching staff.

Written by Paul

