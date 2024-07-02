Manchester United are appointing Christopher Vivell as the clubs director of recruitment on a temporary basis as Sir Jim Ratcliffe makes changes to the footballing structure of the club, which to be fair seems a lot better than it ever has under the ownership of the parasitical Glazer family.

The 37-year-old German will look after recruitment for the next two transfer windows for United, which could see a change in tactics for the Old Trafford club. It has already been revealed that United will not sign Galactico profile players, or those over the age of 25.

The Athletic have claimed that Vivell will specialise in the talent ID and the player recruitment area of the club. He is set to remain at the Theatre of Dreams until the end of the January 2025 transfer window, at least according to a report by Florian Plettenberg – his time could be extended too.

Both Vivell and United will be eager to get to work ahead of the most important transfer window which needs to see the club replace outgoing players and strengthen the squad. However, Vivill is awaiting a work permit to start working for the club, which is expected to take a number of days.

Vivell has worked in the Premier League before, spending seven months at Chelsea as technical director where he helped sign the likes of Enzo Fernandez, Mykhailo Mudryk, Benoit Badiashile, Noni Madueke, Malo Gusto, Andrey Santos and David Datro Fofana, spending appriximately £330 million.

Vivell was also gave the green light to the £10 million loan signing of Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix. It just shows the type of player that he looks for and it could all work well for him at United, especially working alongside Dan Ashworth, who was announced by United on Monday.

Vivell has previously worked for TSG Hoffenheim, working as a video analyst with the youth team, a scout and match analyst at reserve level and first team level. He also worked for RB Salzburg as head of scouting and sports coordinator before leaving for RB Leipzig.

At the German club, he worked as technical director and squad planner before working for Chelsea as the technical director. It would seem that United summer changes on the footballing side of things have just started which could be a major positive for United this summer and beyond.

Written by Paul

