Manchester United find agreement over Dan Ashworth and he will start work immediately at United – reports

After months of wrangling, United have their new Sporting Director at the Theatre of Dreams

1 July 2024 editor First Team, Managers, News, Opinion Comments Off on Manchester United find agreement over Dan Ashworth and he will start work immediately at United – reports

Manchester United have reportedly agreed a deal which will bring Dan Ashworth to the Theatre of Dreams this summer. This has been something that has rumbled on in the background this summer with United and Newcastle United failing to agree on a compensation package.

Ashworth will become United new Sporting Director, joining a new team of directors which has been assembled by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the minority stakeholder of the club. This is great news for United as it means the Glazer family are not in charge of the club in footballing terms anymore.

United’s interest in Ashworth, who had been working for Newcastle since May 2022, is well into its fourth month as Ashworth was placed on gardening leave four months ago with the two clubs negotiating to reach a conclusion – but the compensation Newcastle wanted was high.

With the Sporting Director in gardening leave, the clubs decided to go for an independent hearing to reach a conclusion but now the move has been sanctioned. Newcastle wanted £20 million compensation for Ashworth to join United this summer, which United refused to pay.

Ashworth was set on taking Newcastle to arbitration to help facilitate his move to United, whist United were willing to help pay legal costs to speed up the move, which was reported by The Athletic. After Football Director John Murtough resigned, United needed to solve this problem.

David Ornstein of The Athletic took to X, formerly Twitter to confirm that United now had their man and that Ashworth was going to start at the club immediately; he stated:

“Manchester United agree deal with Newcastle United to appoint Dan Ashworth as sporting director. Move delayed by Manchester United and Newcastle United struggling to compromise on compensation package but switch now sanctioned and the 53-year-old is expected to start immediately”

It is great news for United, who will now have the hard task of stabilising the club this summer and helping to resurrect the club from the doldrums of the last decade and more since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson, the best manager the club has had in terms of success.

As the international transfer window has opened today too, it is a great day for all of this to start as United have a number of weeks before pre-season starts, where they will face Rosenborg, Rangers, Arsenal, Real Betis and Liverpool in Norway, Scotland and the United States of America.

Written by Paul

Discover more from MUFCLatest.com

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Avatar photo
About editor 2188 Articles
I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up.
Website

Related Articles

Feature

Review & Ratings: Martial and Maguire score in Chelsea victory; Fernandes is some player – VAR hurts Chelsea with Two goals ruled out

17 February 2020 editor Feature, First Team, Managers, Match Reports, Opinion, Player Ratings Comments Off on Review & Ratings: Martial and Maguire score in Chelsea victory; Fernandes is some player – VAR hurts Chelsea with Two goals ruled out

Manchester United beat Chelsea 2-0 in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Monday evening. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side took the lead in the 45th minute through Anthony Martial with Aaron Wan-Bissaka assisting. United doubled […]

Feature

Greenwood, Chong, Gomes and James to lead United’s attack in 4-2-3-1 formation against Arsenal at Old Trafford?

29 September 2019 editor Feature, First Team, Managers, News, Opinion, Starting XI Comments Off on Greenwood, Chong, Gomes and James to lead United’s attack in 4-2-3-1 formation against Arsenal at Old Trafford?

Manchester United will come up against Unai Emery’s Arsenal at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Monday evening. This is a much-awaited clash but one which surely has a lack of confidence with United […]

Feature

Predicted XI: [4-1-2-1-2] Solskjaer to bring back the midfield diamond against Leipzig? Rashford and Martial to lead the line?

26 October 2020 editor Feature, First Team, Managers, Opinion, Starting XI Comments Off on Predicted XI: [4-1-2-1-2] Solskjaer to bring back the midfield diamond against Leipzig? Rashford and Martial to lead the line?

Manchester United return to action in the UEFA Champions League as they welcome RB Leipzig to Old Trafford for the first time in the history of European competition. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be seeking to […]