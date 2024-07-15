Confirmed XI: Ten Hag reveals his squad for Rosenborg pre-season clash; Wheatley, Ennis, Fletcher & Collyer to get a chance?

United's squad may be depleted at this time but this is a chance for the youth to make US tour!

15 July 2024 editor First Team, Managers, Opinion, Starting XI Comments Off on Confirmed XI: Ten Hag reveals his squad for Rosenborg pre-season clash; Wheatley, Ennis, Fletcher & Collyer to get a chance?

Manchester United will begin their pre-season tour prior to the 2024/25 season this afternoon in Trondheim, Norway as they face Rosenborg at the Lerkendal Stadium. Erik ten Hag will be in charge of his squad under a new era for his management and the club.

This summer, there have been many changes at the club with the arrivals of Ruud van Nistelrooy and Rene Hag to his management team plus the arrivals of Omar Berrada as the new CEO, Jason Wilcox as the technical director and Dan Ashworth as the sporting director.

United have made one major signing prior to this match with Joshua Zirkzee arriving at the club from Bologna after the Netherlands exited Euro 2024 at the hands of losing finalists England, who were defeated by 2-1 by Spain in the final in Berlin. More signing should be coming though.

Manchester United

Vitek;

Wan-Bissaka, Fish, Evans, Murray;

Casemiro, Hannibal;

Rashford, Mount, Williams;

Wheatley

Substitutes

Harrison, Mee, Aljofree, Amass, Bennett, Jackon, Ogunneye, Collyer, Fletcher, Mather, Oyedele, Scanlon, Ennis, Hugill

Rosenborg

Tangvik;

Cornic, Konradsen Ceide, Nemcik, Reitan;

Tagseth, Selnæs, Nypan;

Broholm, Sæter, Reitan-Sunde

Substitutes

Sandberg, Solheim, Andersson, Sanderod, Volden, Jenssen, Fredriksen, Vaananen, Borkeeit, Sadiku, Saeveraas, Holm, Holte

Because of Euro 2024 in Germany and the Copa America in the USA the summer, United’s early squad for the opening matches of the pre-season tour this summer will be depleted. Those who participated in the competitions will have an extended break, returning in the coming weeks.

Ten Hag and his management team have selected some established members of the squad for this match with many of the clubs talented youth players flying out to Trondheim for the clash with Rosenborg this evening. It will allow United supporters to see the future of the club too.

There will probably be some supporters moaning that they will not see the international stars at this stage of the summer, but when tournaments are happening around the world, there will always be players missing for the first few matches of pre-season.

Written by Paul

