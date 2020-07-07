Manchester United’s number one priority is securing Paul Pogba to a new contract with happiness from the player after injury return

Manchester United have apparently made securing Paul Pogba to a new contract at the Old Trafford club their number on priority with eight players entering their last year of contract this summer. Pogba seemed destined to leave the Theatre of Dreams last summer after confirming that he wanted a new challenge, which might be in Manchester now.

Since the arrival of Bruno Fernandes during there January transfer window, Pogba will have seen that United were less reliant on him doing there business on the pitch, seeing just what could happen at the club with the right players, the right tactics and the right manager at the club. Under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, United have moved on from years of failure.

Since Pogba’s return from injury, which has kept him out for the majority of the season, United have won all five matches in which he started, also drawing in the first match back away to Tottenham Hotspur with the Frenchman winning a penalty which levelled the game. Pogba has been a different player and is seemingly loving life in Manchester again.

Both Real Madrid and Juventus were interested in signing Pogba this summer, before the coronavirus pandemic took told and ruined the financial plans of football clubs ahead of the summer transfer window opening. Pogba is in effect down to his final year in his contract, although United have the option to add another year on the deal.

His return in the summer of 2016 was seen as the best thing that had happened at the club post-Sir Alex Ferguson but injury, poor form (not just by Pogba) and poor management did not exactly make his return go to plan. Now, however, things feel different. United could offer Pogba more than £300,000 a week to sign a new deal, which would be worth it.

As well as Pogba, the contracts of Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Sergio Romero and Timothy Fosu-Mensah will end next summer and United could also opt to release Marcos Rojo, Lee Grant and Joel Pereira. In all fairness, Pogba is the best player amongst these and the priority should be him being that he is in the peak of his career and a world-class player.

Other reports suggest that Pogba is excited by United’s new dawn which could be continuing this summer with speculation linking Jadon Sancho with a move to the Old Trafford club, which would excite any player as it could make United one of the best teams in the Premier League again, after a bit of time with the player being allowed to settle, should he come.

The Athletic have claimed that Pogba has told his pals, albeit privately, which seems strange if journalists know about it, that he is buzzing about the prospective arrival of Sancho at the Theatre of Dreams, which could change United attacking impact next season, especially with the likes of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood, who between them have scored 55 goals in all competitions so far this season.

It could well be that United feel securing Pogba to United could be a tough deal, especially with Mino Raiola to contend with but with the financial impacts from the coronavirus pandemic and the fact that clubs might not have the money to pelt in United’s direction to sign Pogba, it might be the only option to keep the money coming in as times might be hard for the agent, being that he’s not made much money since January.

