Confirmed XI: Martial starts against Bournemouth; Garnacho benched; Varane and Lindelof in defence

Manchester United travel to the South Coast to face Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium in the Premier League this afternoon. Erik ten Hag’s side need to continue their winning ways as their place in the top four of the Premier League is not guaranteed. Liverpool are a point behind them, although United have a game in hand which will be played in a week’s time against Chelsea at Old Trafford. United cannot let this slip or the season will have taken a terrible turn.

Bournemouth are in a good position with 39 points sitting in 14th place with all likelihood that they will not be relegated this season. Southampton are already down so it remains to be seen who will be joining them out of Leicester City (19th), Leeds United (18th), Everton (17th) and Nottingham Forest (16th). West Ham United are two points adrift of Bournemouth but seem safe at this stage – a point for them this weekend could make them safe too.

United have had a positive season but the two defeats to Brighton and Hove Albion and West Ham made it difficult for United to secure their top four position by this stage of the season. Ideally, United would have liked to rest some key players – keeping them fit ahead of the Emirates FA Cup final against Manchester City at Wembley Stadium on Saturday 3 June 2023. But before that, beating Bournemouth and Chelsea seem the best way of getting a top four finish done.

Manchester United

De Gea;

Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Lindelof, Shaw;

Casemiro, Eriksen;

Antony, Fernandes, Sancho;

Martial

Substitutes

Butland; Maguire, Malacia, Dalot; Fred, Pellistri, McTominay; Weghorst, Garnacho

Bournemouth

Neto;

Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kelly;

Smith, Cook, Lerma, Anthony;

Christie, Brooks;

Solanke

Substitutes

Travers; Stephens, Mepham, Stacey, Vina; Adu-Adjei; Ouattara, Moore, Sadi

United and Bournemouth have met 11 times in the Premier League. United have won eight times drawing once, losing twice. United have scored 25 goals, winning two penalties, scoring one. Bournemouth have scored 10 goals, winning two penalties, scoring both. United have kept three clean sheets with Bournemouth keeping one. United players shown 16 yellow cards and one red card. Bournemouth players have been shown 21 yellow cards and one red card.

Back on the 3 January, United and Bournemouth met at Old Trafford. United won 3-0 with goals scored by Casemiro, Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford. United have a pretty good record against Bournemouth In all competitions, United have played Bournemouth 19 times, winning 13, drawing three and losing three. The last defeat came at the Vitality Stadium in November 2019, a 1-0 defeat with Joshua King scoring the only goal of the match.

George Best, Jack Rowley, Ted MacDougall, Russell Beardsmore, Chris Casper, Graeme Tomlinson, Paul Teather, John O’Shea, Joshua King, Robbie Brady and Ethan Laird have all played for United and Bournemouth. Joe Rothwell and Ben Pearson currently play for the club, although Pearson was on loan at Stoke City for part of the season. Best will be the most well-known player on this list but all of there players here have their own achievements.

Written by John Walker