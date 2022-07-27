Cristiano Ronaldo wants to be released by Manchester United to join a club in the UEFA Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo expects Manchester United to release him so that he can leave the Old Trafford club this summer and sign for a club that will be playing in the UEFA Champions League this season. Ronaldo returned to Carrington on Tuesday and his PR team immediately got onto the case, making him look professional.

It was expected that Erik ten Hag would try and persuade the player to remain at Old Trafford this summer but the Portuguese forward is adamant and wants to depart the club he joined just under a year ago, signing a two-year contract, which could have resulted in a third. However, that seems unlikely.

The Sun has reported that Ronaldo still wants the leave the club this summer and expects that to happen in the coming weeks. United need to get something sorted quickly as this will end up derailing their season. It seems the 37-you ear-old Ronaldo only cares about himself and demands special treatment.

United paid Juventus £12.85 million to sign Ronaldo last summer, on that two-year contract. As United did not qualify for the UEFA Champions League this season, the player wants to have his contract ended. It seems he would rather play in his 20th consecutive Champions League campaign rather than continue that contract.

It all seems pretty selfish for a player to continue to do what he wants, rather than the club that gave him the chance to get away fro Juventus, a club that he never really found happiness with. It seems United have been treated badly based on something that player had a part to play in, failing to get Champions League football this season.

I admire Ronaldo for what he has done at United, scoring 142 goals an 62 assists in 330 appearances but this has left a bad taste in my mouth. Back in June, Ronaldo was happy and looking forward to working with Ten Hag but in July, he has a different stance and there seems to be a lot more to it – money perhaps?

There has been a lot of suggestions that Atletico Madrid could sign Ronaldo this summer but that was rejected on Tuesday with supporters of the club holding up a banner in a pre-season match against Numancia which said ‘CR7 Not Welcome’. Chelsea had an interest in the 37-year-old but that has not materialised either.

The way I see it, Ronaldo wants to leave the club but he has the final year of his contract to see out. He expects United to rip that up and let him leave despite paying £12.85 million last summer to sign him. It seems there it very little respect from the players representatives towards United.

If there were offers for Ronaldo this summer, I am sure the club would look at them and make a decision. Perhaps the player could but his way out of his contract as at the end of the day, United owe Ronaldo nothing and should not be a push over in that respect as other players will see it and potentially use it themselves. United need to hold firm, for now.

Written by John Walker