Confirmed XI: Kambwala & Maguire in defence against the Cherries; Amass, Ogunneye & Wheatley on the bench!

Youth should be given the chance because if they are good enough they are ready!

Manchester United travel to the South Coast to face Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday evening. United will be seeking to get the result after a humiliating 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth at Old Trafford in December, one 12 defeats in the league this season.

Ten Hag faces another match with any of his defenders on the sidelines through injury but with Harry Maguire and Willy Kambwala doing so well against Liverpool, who are credible challengers for the Premier League title this season, they could both be tasked with the job against Bournemouth.

United will need to get a win on the board this weekend with more tough matches coming as United look towards the end of the season and bettering their league position. In just over a week, United face Coventry City in the Emirates FA Cup semi-final – a match they need to win.

Manchester United

Onana;

Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Kambwala, Dalot;

Casemiro, Mainoo;

Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford;

Hojlund

Substitutes

Bayindir; Amass, Ogunneye; Amrabat, Mount, Eriksen, Forson, Wheatley; Amad

Bournemouth

Neto;

Smith, Zabarnyi, Sensei, Kerkez;

Cook, Christie;

Ouattara, Kluivert, Sinisterra;

Solanke

Substitutes

Travers, Kelly, Hill, Aarons, Faivre, Scott, Billing, Unal, Dacosta-Gonzalez

United will need to show their strength against this Bournemouth team this weekend. Ten Hag will need three points to try and achieve a top four finish in the Premier League this season. United sit 11 points outside of the top four and eight points above Bournemouth.

United can create chances – that has been shown in the last few matches – especially against Liverpool with two great goals being scored by Kobbie Mainoo and Bruno Fernandes. United need to be doing more like this to get the results to so desperately need at this stage of the season.

A rejuvenation of youth into the squad could raise the standards and see inexperienced but talented players show the senior players what it means to be playing for a club like Manchester United. This will be the things of dreams for many of them and they will take those chances, if given.

