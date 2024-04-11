Predicted XI: [4-2-3-1] Kambwala & Mainoo to start against Bournemouth? Ogunneye, Amass & maybe Lacey to be part of the squad?

Manchester United travel to the South Coast to face Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday evening. United will be seeking to get the result after a humiliating 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth at Old Trafford in December, one 12 defeats in the league this season.

Ten Hag faces another match with any of his defenders on the sidelines through injury but with Harry Maguire and Willy Kambwala doing so well against Liverpool, who are credible challengers for the Premier League title this season, they could both be tasked with the job against Bournemouth.

United will need to get a win on the board this weekend with more tough matches coming as United look towards the end of the season and bettering their league position. In just over a week, United face Coventry City in the Emirates FA Cup semi-final – a match they need to win.

Predicted Manchester United Starting XI – 4-2-3-1

Onana;

Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Kambwala, Dalot;

Mount, Mainoo;

Amad, Fernandes, Garnacho;

Hojlund

Goalkeeper: Onana

Andre Onana may have conceded 67 goals for United in all competitions this season. Granted, he has made some pretty silly errors in his time as the United goalkeeper but he has not had a great season with the defence in front of him. There has been many different combinations in defence.

When injuries have subsided and United have players who are of first choice quality that have played with each other week in and week out – it should be much better for the 28-year-old. He has eight clean sheets in the Premier League, four behind the goalkeeper with the most this season.

Onana does not have much competition at United. Altay Bayindir was bought to challenge him at the club but with one appearance in goal this season, it does not look like he will be the challenger for the number one shirt at the Old Trafford club. Onana has an uphill task ahead of him this season.

Defenders: Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Kambwala, Dalot

United’s defence has suffered majorly this season with injuries and that has continued with four experienced central defenders and two experienced fullbacks out of action at this stage of the season. Ten Hag has one experienced central defender and two experienced fullbacks.

Against Bournemouth, United will field both Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot in the fullback positions. It is the best United can do and they have little rotation options right now. Obviously, Harry Amass could come off the bench if required – which would be good for his career.

In the centre of the defence, Harry Maguire and Willy Kambwala will partner once again for United, Both did well against Liverpool with Kambwala excelling in his positioning and he didn’t look out of place against one of the best teams in the Premier League this season.

Midfield: Mount, Mainoo

United’s midfield has been largely positive this season and that solely seems to be the form of Kobbie Mainoo who has been a revelation in the centre of the pitch for United. His rise from the academy to the first team has been meteoric – he’s got such a great future ahead of him.

Mason Mount could start in the centre of the midfield once again for United – like he did at the start of the season. He is a positive player to have and now he has scored his first goal for United, he could start to create more from the midfield and show why he was signed for the club.

Casemiro could start for United alongside Mainoo, which after his form at the weekend may not be best for United. I don’t think he has been the player that United signed him to be this season, which is a major shame. It could well be that his United career could be over in the summer.

Attacking Midfield: Amad, Fernandes, Garnacho

United’s attacking midfield are a work in progress this season. Antony has seemingly failed at United and looks like an expensive flop and does not seem to be trusted by the manager at this stage of the season. Marcus Rashford’s form is questionable to say the least.

Alejandro Garnacho has been the major player in these positions and he seems to have achieved something this season with so much more for him to offer going forward. He should be starting on the left-wing against Bournemouth on Saturday – he could do wonders for this attack.

Bruno Fernandes is a player that gets a lot of criticism from so-called supporters who think he does nothing. That’s not quite true – he’s one of the best players at United. Amad needs more time on the pitch. His winner against Liverpool suggests that he should be playing more from the right-wing.

Forward: Hojlund

Rasmus Hojlund has had a good season for United and his currently the clubs top scorer with 13 goals and two assists in all competitions. With better players seemingly being attracted by the club in the summer, and a player to challenge him, he could be so much better.

The Danish international has moved forward in leaps and bounds since he made his United debut after his transfer last summer. It took time for him to score his opening goal, which came in the UEFA Champions League but he soon started to score in the Premier League.

Hpjlund has not really had much competition at United this season with Anthony Martial out of sorts and on the sidelines through injury for the majority of the season. If he had a striker at the club to support him and challenge him, it could be so much better for United in the not too distant future.

Substitutes: Bayindir; Ogunneye, Amass; Eriksen, Casemiro, Forson; Rashford, Antony, Lacey

United will have nine substitutes on the bench against Bournemouth on Saturday evening. Altay Bayindir will most likely be back as the substitute goalkeeper in this match with him seeking to get minutes on the pitch before the end of the season – having made on appearance this season.

In defence, with United missing both Jonny Evans and Raphael Varane, it looks set to be a youthful substitute defence for United with Habeeb Ogunneye and Harry Amass both likely to be involved with Victor Lindelof and Lisandro Martinez both also out of action for the foreseeable future.

United’s midfield could also be changed with Scott McTominay on the sidelines for a few weeks which could leave Christian Eriksen, Casemiro (if he does not start) and Omari Forson. In attack Marcus Rashford, Antony and Shea Lacey could all be involved from the bench.

