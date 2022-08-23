Manchester United officials to try with ‘last-ditch attempt’ to sign Frenkie de Jong this summer

Manchester United are reportedly planning one final bid for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong this summer. De Telegraaf has reported that United, despite signing Casemiro from Real Madrid, are still waiting in the wings to sign the Dutchman.

It was reported on Monday that United officials would fly to Barcelona in a last-ditch attempt to sign the 25-year-old this summer with Barcelona still open to selling him, which was on the cards earlier in the summer because of the state of their finances and financial fair play.

Barcelona have pulled quote a few financial levers this summer, selling a percentage of their future earnings to sign many players this summer, some of whom have still not been registered to play in La Liga this season. With deadline day in Spain vastly approaching, something will need to give.

Barcelona owe De Jong, 25, around £17 million in deferred wages from the start of the coronavirus pandemic, which gave the Catalan club some breathing room during that period because of a reduced income with supporters not allowed in stadiums.

De Jong has been reluctant to leave the Catalan club this summer, preferring to remain their and fight for his place in the team, which seems the most realistic in my opinion. However, with United signing Casemiro, it could well spell out a better option for the player.

Staying places where you are not wanted is not good for your mental health, at least according to my opinion. Playing for a club that is a work in progress right now and being one of their start players would be a good fresh start to achieve something new.

That said, it will not float everyones boat. Perhaps the player is not interested in playing in the Premier League and set his sights on signing for Barcelona years ago and feels he has achieved that, now wanting to achieve things with the Catalan club.

The departure of De Jong would get the Dutchman off the wage bill and it is suggested that he will earn a considerable wage if he does not agree to another cut of his wages, which at the end of the day, why should he as the club provided him with the contract – which they must pay.

Written by John Walker