German goalkeeper coy about future as he is linked with Manchester United move – reports

Manchester United were linked to Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp on Monday with suggestions that the German could rival David De Gea or even make the number one spot his own at the Old Trafford club. It is known that United are seeking another goalkeeper this summer.

The 32-year-old previously played for the German club from 2012 until 2015 when he left for Paris Saint-Germain, returning to Frankfurt on loan during the 2018/19 season and re-signing for the club in the summer of 2019.

It could be a risky move for the player, who is currently behind Manuel Neuer in the Germany squad, as may not get picked for his country ahead of the FIFA World Cup later this year if he is not playing regular football. De Gea does need some competition though.

The goalkeeper attended SportBild Awards show on Monday night where he was asked about the rumours linking him to United. He obviously addressed them, remaining coy and not ruling anything out, which is the same for every footballer out there. The Sun reported him as saying:

“As I said during my first spell at Frankfurt, it’s always nice when rumours like this come out. It’s a nice acknowledgement. But I can’t say anything about it.”

Trapp, 32. has made five appearances for Eintracht Frankfurt this season, conceding eight goals and keeping one clean sheet. De Gea has conceded seven goals so far this season, not yet keeping a clean sheet so they are not all that far away, although Trapp has played two more fixtures.

The German has made a total of 261 appearances for his club, in two spells in Frankfurt, conceding 385 goals, keeping 59 clean sheets. At PSG, he made 91 appearances, conceding 61 goals, keeping 48 clean sheets. He is an experienced goalkeeper, as is De Gea.

German outlet Kicker has claimed that Trapp has been guaranteed game-time and a four year contract at the Old Trafford club, should he leave Germany. He would be playing in the UEFA Europa League, which he won last season, and the Carabao Cup.

It would give him the time to challenge De Gea for the role of first-choice goalkeeper, which could see De Gea raise him game and see Trapp come forward as a player capable of being that steel at the back for United.

