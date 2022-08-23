Manchester United ‘set to launch’ new £80 million bid for Ajax winger Antony – reports

Manchester United are expected to make an improved bid for Ajax winger Antony with reported in the Daily Mail suggesting that the Old Trafford club will offer £80 million for the 22-year-old, who has just under three years remaining on his current contract.

The Brazilian is pushing to leave the Eredivisie champions this summer, just like Lisandro Martinez, who signed for United last month. Antony was absent for the 1-0 victory over Sparta Rotterdam at the weekend, missing training on Saturday.

United previously made a £68 million bid for Antony, which was rejected by the Dutch club, who have lost Martinez, Sébastien Haller, Ryan Gravenberch, Perr Schuurs, Nicolás Tagliafico, Noussair Mazraoui and André Onana this summer and wanting to keep their best player.

However, it would seem that the Dutch club would be silly to decline such an offer from United, if indeed a high price was offered for the player as there are no other clubs interested in him and next summer, a large fee may not be offered by United.

United are also chasing PSV Eindhoven’s Cody Gakpo, who will play in the UEFA Champions League play off second leg against Rangers on Wednesday evening, which will decide whether the Dutch club will play in the group stages this summer.

It is suggested that Erik ten Hag wants to sign both Antony and Gakpo this summer, which would complete United’s forward line with some young and energetic talent that have an eye for a goal of two. I could be an exciting season for United, especially after their 2-1 victory over Liverpool.

Antony has been keen to follow in Ten Hag’s footsteps this summer and clearly respects the Dutch manager. It would be good to see him in United’s attacking line, predominantly playing on the right-wing, also having the ability to play on the left-wing.

Gakpo, 23, is predominantly a left-winger and can also play on the right-wing, as a centre-forward or even a central attacking midfielder. Having both players, if that is what United are trying to achieve, in the squad this season, would be great for attacking rotation.

It is expected that Cristiano Ronaldo will leave United this summer on his search for UEFA Champions League football, which seems so much more important to him that staying at United. That said, the is a new era and the rebuild much look forward rather than back at the past.

