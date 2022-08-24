Martin Dubravka is the latest goalkeeper to be linked with Manchester United this summer

The 33-year-old would come with some good experience; Newcastle interested in McTominay

24 August 2022 John Walker First Team, Managers, News, Opinion, Transfer Rumours Comments Off on Martin Dubravka is the latest goalkeeper to be linked with Manchester United this summer

Manchester United have reportedly held talks with Newcastle United over the signing of goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, according to the Daily Mail. The 33-year-old missed Wednesday’s 2-1 victory over Tranmere Rovers in the second round of the Carabao Cup due to illness.

United have seemingly cooled their interest in Eintracht Frankfurt’s Kevin Trapp after the German club asked for £21 million to sell the goalkeeper. It now seems that Dubravka, who the club were reportedly interested in during the January transfer window.

The Slovakia international would bring experience to rival David De Gea, which is what Erik ten Hag is looking for this summer, hence the targeting of older goalkeepers who have the pedigree to push the Spanish goalkeeper with a view to taking his place as first-choice goalkeeper.

Dubravka is contracted at Newcastle until the summer of 2025, meaning he has just under three years remaining at the North East club. Earlier this summer, the Magpies signed Nick Pope from Burnley, who has become the number one goalkeeper at St James’ Park.

Durning his time at Newcastle, Dubravka has made 131 appearances, conceding 175 goals and keeping 37 clean sheets. The 33-year-old has played for Žilina, Esbjerg, Slovan Liberec and Sparta Prague, signing for Newcastle in loan in January 2018, sealing a permanent deal that summer.

It is suggested in the report that Newcastle have an interest in Scott McTominay, who could be surplus to requirements at United this season following the signing of Casemiro so there will be something for the two clubs to talk about before deadline day next Thursday.

So far this summer, United have signed Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro. Ten Hag’s side are hotly linked to Ajax’s Anthony and PSV Eindhoven’s Cody Gakpo this summer, with some speculation suggesting that United could sign both.

Signing another goalkeeper is part of the plan for the Dutchman though with the new arrival, whoever that might be to challenge David De Gea this season, possibly playing in the UEFA Europa League and the Carabao Cup, giving them time to challenge the Spaniard.

United do not have a great amount of time to get anything sorted with just over a week remaining of the summer transfer window meaning the club will have to get something done pretty fast. United could have a good goalkeeper in Dukravka, if Newcastle were interested in letting him go.

Written by John Walker

About John Walker 1731 Articles
I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up.
Website

