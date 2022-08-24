Manchester United ‘on the brink’ of £84 million deal to sign Antony from Ajax – reports

Manchester United are reportedly ‘on the brink’ of signing Ajax winger Anthony in an £84 million deal, according to The Sun. The 22-year-old has bene linked to United throughout the summer and has fought for the move, much like former teammate Lisandro Martinez.

Erik ten Hag could be very happy this summer adding Antony to his forward line with the Brazilian scoring 24 goals and 22 assists in 82 appearances for the club. United have reportedly met Ajax’s high asking price for the player, which is good news.

Granted, there will be many supporters suggesting that Antony is not worth this hefty price tag but if a club is not keen to sell, as is the case here, a huge fee must be met for them to part company with the player. Ajax have lost so many big names this summer already.

It is suggested that United £84 million offer is £74 million in an upfront payment with £10 million in add-ons. United have signed Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro so far this summer with United also interested in PSV Eindhoven’s Cody Gakpo also a target.

Antony started his career at São Paulo, sealing a deal with Ajax in early 2020 for an initial €13 million, which could raise to €18.2 million. He made 37 appearances in Brazil, scoring four goals and six assists in all competitions. He has been capped nine times by Brazil.

Antony is predominantly a right-winger but can also play on the left. His signing would help United create a quick attacking line, which is something they already have with all players fit, but this would keep other players fit in rotation, which is a good way to manage things.

It could be an interesting few days with United needing Antony’s signing completed before noon on Friday if he is to feature against Southampton at St Mary’s in the Premier League on Saturday, which is a 12:30 kick off – but it is expected that this will not happen in time.

Therefore, Anthony could make his United debut, providing everything runs smoothly, against Leicester City on Thursday 1 September at the King Power Stadium in the Premier League, which is also transfer deadline day, which could be a busy day for the club.

Ten Hag will have other plans for the summer transfer window after Anthony with Gakpo and Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka also linked to the club this summer. Eric Bailly has left for Olympique Marseille on loan on Wednesday with other loan spells expected this summer.

