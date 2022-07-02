Manchester United bid €45 million including add-ons for Ajax defender Lisandro Martínez – reports

Arsenal set to meet Ajax in the coming week but United could get this done if they meet the asking price

3 July 2022 John Walker First Team, Managers, News, Opinion, Transfer Rumours Comments Off on Manchester United bid €45 million including add-ons for Ajax defender Lisandro Martínez – reports

Manchester United have reportedly made a bid of €45 million (£38.9 million) for Lisandro Martínez which includes a guaranteed €40 million (£34.4 million) and €5 million (£4.3 million) in add-ons. This report comes from Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic.

This comes as reports were breaking regarding Arsenal’s meeting with Ajax next week with the club battling United to sign the Argentinian this summer. It is suggested that the Dutch champions would like to receive €50 million (£43 million) guaranteed for Martínez this summer.

If that happens, or they get an offer that is around the set fee that they want, the player will be free to sort out his future. It is reported that he wants to play in the Premier League and would be happy playing for either United or Arsenal – playing it cool at this time it seems.

It was previously expected that United would start to make a push for the player this weekend, which seems to have come with the reported €45 million offer but that is still €5 million south of the €50 million figure and only €40 million is guaranteed so there is €10 million difference.

With Martínez seemingly choosing the Premier League, seeing clubs from other countries come in for him would not really make much difference and with just United and Arsenal interested in the player this summer, it is a 50/50 decision for him, unless the offers don’t reach Ajax’s demands.

Arsenal have been interested in signing the Argentinian international all summer with United’s interest only recently being made concrete after a whole host of Ajax players were linked with the Old Trafford club after Erik ten Hag’s arrival had been confirmed.

During his time in Amsterdam, Martínez has made 120 appearances for his club, scoring six goals and six assists. He signed in the summer of 2019 from Defensa y Justicia in Argentina after making 58 appearances, scoring three goals and five assists.

Martínez has won two Eredivisie titles at Ajax, also winning one KNVB Cup and one Johan Cruyff Shield. Last season he was also named Ajax’s Player of the Year, previously won by former United players Edwin van der Sar and Daley Blind.

United would do well signing Martínez this summer, especially with Eric Bailly and Phil Jones told they can leave – although the former would like to fight for his place. The 24-year-old Argentinian can play in the centre of the defence, at left-back or in a defensive midfield position.

Written by John Walker

About John Walker 1594 Articles
I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up.
Website

