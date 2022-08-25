Manchester United’s chances of signing Cody Gakpo boosted with PSV’s Champions League exit

Manchester United’s chances of signing PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo have reported increased after the Dutch club were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League by Rangers on Wednesday, losing 3-2 on aggregate, The Sun has reported.

The report states that PSV had hoped that having Champions League football this season, which is something United do not have, could convince the player to remain at the Dutch club. However, the club may now need to cash in on the 23-year-old.

Reports earlier this summer suggested that United were interested in Ajax winger Antony, which seems to be developing and Gakpo, but more recent reports suggested that the 23-year-old was a fall back option should United fail to sign the Brazilian from Ajax.

De Telegraaf have already reported this summer that United valley Gakpo at about £34 million with PSV holding out for £42 million, which is something United seem reluctant to meet. A report in recent weeks has suggested that £38.2 million could sign the winger this summer.

There is so much speculation out there, from different sources, that media reports seem to change because they see something from different source, which suggests that there has been a change, which may not be the case.

On Wednesday, rumours linking Antony to United started to develop further with talk of a transfer request from the player and United readying a better bid for the player, which could see movement in that area. It could spell the end for United’s interest in Gakpo.

That said, if Cristiano Ronaldo does end up leaving United this summer, which is expected, United would be in the market for another attacking player as Antony has been a target all summer. Ronaldo aside, United have Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Anthony Elanga in attack.

This would obviously be boosted by the signing of Antony, if United do indeed end up signing the Brazilian but would still see United low in players in the position of striker, with just Martian and Ronaldo experienced in that area, with Rashford also capable of playing there.

Gakpo, 23 is predominantly a left-winger who can also play on the right, as an attacking midfielder and as a centre-forward, although that is a position he has only played in 18 times, scoring eight goals and two assists. As a left-winger, he has 146 appearances, scoring 62 goals and 40 assists.

