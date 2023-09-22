Preview: Burnley bounce back for United? Varane to return with Amrabat on the bench?

Burnley -v- Manchester United

Premier League

Turf Moor, Burnley

Saturday 23 September 2023, KO 20:00 BST

Manchester United travel to face Burnley in the Premier League at Turf Moor on Saturday evening in the late night kick off. Following their 4-3 defeat to Bayern Munich in the first group stage match of the UEFA Champions League, Erik ten Hag’s side will be seeking to show their mettle.

United have lost four of the six matches they have played this season, losing the last three with two 3-1 defeats and one 4-3 defeat. United have conceded 14 goals so far this season and Andre Onana apologised for his errors against Bayern and that took balls to do that.

Ten Hag will be seeking for United to turn a corner after a poor start to the season but injuries and off the field problems has left his squad threadbare in some positions but that is starting to get better for the Dutchman. Burnley have their problems too; having one point from four matches.

United – Form, Goals Scored & Assists

Bayern 4-3 L, Brighton 3-1 L, Arsenal 3-1 L, Forest 3-2 W, Spurs 2-0 L, Wolves 1-0 W

Goals: 3 – Casemiro, 1 – Christian Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes, Rasmus Hojlund, Hannibal Mejbri, Marcus Rashford, Raphael Varane

Assists: 2 – Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, 1 – Christian Eriksen, Anthony Martial, Lisandro Martínez, Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Burnley – Form, Goals Scored & Assists

Forest 1-1 D, Spurs 5-2 L, Forest 1-0 W, Villa 3-1 L, City 3-1 L, Real Betis 1-1 D

Goals: 2 – Zeki Amdouni, Lyle Foster, 1 – Josh Brownhill

Assists: 1 – Josh Brownhill, Josh Cullen, Lyle Foster, Jóhann Gudmundsson, Luca Koleosho

Previous Meetings & Connections

United and Burnley have met 16 times in the Premier League. United have won nine times, drawn five times with Burnley winning twice. United have scored 25 goals, winning four penalties, scoring two of them. Burnley have scored 11 goals, winning no penalties.

United have kept eight clean sheets with Burnley keeping four. United players have been shown 26 yellow cards and two red cards whilst Burnley players have been shown 38 yellow cards and no red cards. United need to hit back in this match and get some points on the board.

Tom Heaton, Michael Keane, Chris Eagles, Phil Bardsley, David May, Lee Roche, Luke Chadwick, Robbie Brady, Andreas Lindegaard, David Jones, Lee Grant, Richard Eckersley, Andy Cole, Eric Djemba Djemba and Wout Weghorst have played for both United and Burnley.

Team News

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (thigh), Luke Shaw (muscular), Tyrell Malacia (knee), Kobbie Mainoo (ankle) and Amad Diallo (knee) have all been ruled out due to injury. Antony and Jadon Sancho are both away from the first team squad at present adding problems for Ten Hag.

Harry Maguire (knock), Raphael Varane (other), Mason Mount (thigh) and Sofyan Amrabat (lower back) are all doubts with Maguire having a 25% of featuring and the other three have 50% chances. Ten Hag could look to talented youth once again to fill the bench.

Darko Churlinov (other), Michael Obafemi (thigh) and Hjalmar Ekdal (knee) have been ruled out against United due to injury. Lyle Foster is suspended because of a recent red card. Victor da Silva (knee) have a 50% chance of featuring against United and will go though a fitness test.

Predicted United Starting XI – 4-2-3-1

Onana;

Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Reguilon;

Casemiro, Eriksen;

Pellistri, Fernandes, Rashford;

Hojlund

Predicted Burnley Starting XI – 4-2-3-1

Trafford;

Roberts, Al Dakhil, Beyer, Taylor;

Cullen, Brownhill;

Gudmundsson, Amdouni, Koleosho;

Rodriguez

Match Prediction

United will need to kick back after three defeats on the bounce in their last three matches; 3-1 to Arsenal, 3-1 to Brighton and 4-3 to Bayern. Whilst the defeat to Bayern showed United fight back, it still should not have happened. Two mistake and a penalty cost United.

Against Burnley, United will need to step up to the plate and push for the elusive victory and start to turn the season around. This United team, playing in the same manner as they are is going to be problematic when they face teams like Liverpool and Manchester City.

Ten Hag will push United for a reaction following three defeats in a row and it will be up to the players to perform to the highest standard, which I am not sure they are all doing collectively. There seems to be so many problems at the club right now to solve.

Burnley 0-2 Manchester United

Written by John Walker