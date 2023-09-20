Player Ratings: Onana & Fernandes were poor against Bayern; Hojlund opened account & Casemiro’s brace

Manchester United were beaten 4-3 by Bayern Munich in the opening UEFA Champions League match of the season. Rasmus Hojlund and a brace from Casemiro saved some face for United after two errors from Andre Onana in the first half of the match.

United started well in the opening 17 minute of the clash against Bayern. It was almost as if United were aiming to get something from this match. But that would be too much to ask for after the last two defeats – wouldn’t it? Ten Hag will need to push this team in this match.

By the 28th minute of the match United were 1-0 down after Andre Onana made a massive mistake allowing former Manchester City winger Leroy Sane to open the scoring for the Bundesliga side. This just seems to keep on happening to United with little response.

Just five minutes after that Onana calamity, United conceded another goal – two goals in five minutes – which is something United have done recently with quick succession goals conceded against Nottingham Forest and Arsenal also.

Serge Gantry was the second goalscorer for Bayern and United looked out of their depth after that goal. Ten Hag needed to get something sorted with the half time break upcoming. This team needed to respond and something needed to give with the poor performances.

At the end of the first half, United were 2-0 down and seemingly out of the clash in Munich. Over the past ten years, it seems that United have never really kicked on and the same problems seem to come back time and time again with this team looking dejected.

At the start of the second half there were no substitutions for either side. It took United just four minutes to get back into the match with Rasmus Hojlund scoring his first goal for United on his Champions League debut. What a goal it was too.

Just four minutes later there was a VAR decision to be made., It was adjudged that Christian Eriksen handled the ball in the box, which was a soft decision to be fair. The referee looked at the screen and gave the penalty. Harry Kane scored Bayern’s third goal of the match.

United were out of this match and just needed to nullify more damage with seemingly a their 3-1 defeat which is the same scoreline from their last two defeats to Brighton and Hove Albion and Arsenal. United did not need this and now needed a reaction.

In the 69th minute Ten Hag replaced Eriksen with Scott McTominay. Six minutes later Bayern replaced Jamal Musiala with Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting. United struggled to get back into the match at 3-1 down, which was something they would need to get sorted.

In the 81st minute of the match Ten Hag replaced Hojlund and Facundo Pellistri with Anthony Martial and Alejandro Garnacho. United got another goal back through Casemiro in the 88th minute of the match giving United hope. That was what United needed.

Prior to Casemiro’s goal, Bayern replaced Sane and Kane with Mathys Tel and Thomas Muller. In the second minute of added time, Tel scored Bayern’s fourth goal of the match. Casemiro struck again for United in the fifth minute of added time – not enough though. A 4-3 defeat.

Player Ratings

Andre Onana: Made a howler in the 28th minute to see Bayern open the scoring. Then conceded again five minutes later. 14 goals conceded in six matches for United. This has not been a good start to the season for the Cameroonian goalkeeper. ★★★★

Diogo Dalot: The Portuguese right-back was pumped up during the warm up but his performance lacked everything. He was outpaced by Jamal Musiala and he offered next to nothing in attack. With Aaron Wan-Bissaka out, United may not be in good hands here. ★★★★★

Victor Lindelof: Started with injuries to Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire. Never once had the better of Harry Kane, which is a must for a defender. He’s a decent player at times for United but this was not a good match for him. He might improve but United do need much better. ★★★★

Lisandro Martinez: His start to the season has not been the best and that continued this evening. Sergio Reguilon was an asset for United though, which was good to see. Martinez will need to overcome his bad start and find his feet. ★★★★★

Sergio Reguilon: He was United’s best player in this match. Seemed to be the only hungry player on the pitch in a United shirt. A player on loan from Spurs fared better than players with long-term contracts at Old Trafford. Could have a good season. ★★★★★★

Casemiro: Seemed to be chasing a losing battle with Bayern hogging the ball for large spells of the match. United got on top late in the match and he scored a consolation to make it 3-2 then scored at the death after Bayern scored their fourth. A good performance in the end. ★★★★★★

Christian Eriksen: Had a good chance to put United 1-0 in the early stages of the first half. Conceded a penalty which never should have been given, which flattered this Bayern side. United need to get Soyfan Amrabat involved as soon as he’s fit. ★★★★★

Facundo Pellistri: His first start for United this season and it was well deserved. He vexed Alphonso Davies early on but did not get on the ball often enough. He faded in the second half, which was expected. He will now be seeking more starts. ★★★★★

Bruno Fernandes: The captain has regressed in a way that needs to be stopped and turned in the other direction. United had some positive spell but Fernandes did not get close to hurting the German side.It was a bad day at the office and that needs to be curtailed. ★★★

Marcus Rashford: Needs improvement. His performances last season seem a million miles away right now. I am not sure what the problems are that stop him from performing to the high standards expected of a key United player. ★★★★

Rasmus Hojlund: Got his first United goal on his Champions League debut. The Dane seemed hungry at times but more is expected of him as he’s the only proper striker at the club this season. United were on the comeback when he scored but the penalty changed that. ★★★★★★

Substitutes

Scott McTominay: Replaced Eriksen 69′. Came to re-energise the team but that did not happen as well as it should have. ★★★★

Anthony Martial: Replaced Hojlund 81′. The Frenchman contributed in this match which was not expected as he entered the fray. He got an assist with United ending up scoring three goals on a night none were seemingly coming. ★★★★★★

Alejandro Garnacho: Replaced Pellistri 81′. Contributes to the Casemiro goal and seemed lively when he found involvement in the last nine minutes plus injury time. ★★★★★★

Match Information

Goals: Leroy Sane 28′, Serge Gnabry 32′ Harry Kane 53′ penalty, Mathys Tel 90+2′; Rasmus Hojlund 49′, Casemiro 88′, 90+5′

Assists: Harry Kane 28′, Jamal Musiala 32′, Joshua Kimmich 90+2′; Marcus Rashford 49′, Anthony Martial 88′, Bruno Fernandes 90+5′

Manchester United: Onana; Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Reguilon; Casemiro, Eriksen (McTominay 69′); Pellistri (Garnacho 81′), Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund (Martial 81′)

Substitutes Not Used: Bayindir, Heaton, Vitek; Evans; Hannibal, Gore; Forson

Bookings: Leon Goretzka 62′; Lisandro Martinez 62′

Written by John Walker