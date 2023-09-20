Confirmed XI: Ten Hag picks strong side to face Bayern but can United get a victory in Munich?

Hojlund, Rashford, Fernandes and Casemiro are the key players for United - can they shine?

20 September 2023 John Walker First Team, Managers, Opinion, Starting XI Comments Off on Confirmed XI: Ten Hag picks strong side to face Bayern but can United get a victory in Munich?

Manchester United face Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League at the Allianz Arena – the first match United have played in the Champions League since March 2022 when they were eliminated at the Round of 16 stage by Atlético Madrid.

United are in a period of bad form at present after a 3-1 defeat to Arsenal prior to the international break and then a 3-1 defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford at the weekend, ending their unbeaten run at home. United need a good result in this match.

Bayern are in good form this season, losing only one competitive match in the DFL Supercup, a 3-0 defeat to RB Leipzig. But in the season proper, in the Bundesliga, Bayern have won three matches and drawn one. United will need to stand up strongly in this one.

Manchester United

Onana;

Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Reguilon;

Casemiro, Eriksen;

Pellistri, Fernandes, Rashford;

Hojlund

Substitutes

Bayindir, Heaton, Vitek; Evans; McTominay, Hannibal, Gore; Martial, Garnacho, Forson

Bayern Munich

Ulreich;

Laimer, Upamecano, Kim, Davies;

Kimmich, Goretzka;

Sané, Musiala, Gnabry;

Kane

Substitutes

Peretz, Schmitt, De Light, Coman, Choupo-Moting, Sarr, Muller, Tel, Mazraoui, Kratzig

This is going to be a tough match for United. The performance against Arsenal prior to the international break was good, although they slacked a little later in the match and conceded two goals. The same thing happened against Brighton.

But some United players need to enforce a reaction as it is not looking good for them or the soap opera-like shenanigans happening at the club and the prologues sale of it. United need stability and that is not what they are going to get at this time.

The Glazer family have ruined everything that United stood for and it is affecting everything at this time. The greed needs to leave and let the club succeed again. United are under the spotlight at this stage of the season and it is not going to be good for them at all.

