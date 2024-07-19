Manchester United want to sign Manuel Ugarte but a deal with PSG will be complicated to complete

Manchester United are continuing negotiations to sign Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain this summer, according to Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sports Germany. The Journalist has suggested that it will not be an easy deal for United – which may or may not actually mean anything.

The German has stated that Paris Saint-Germain are interested in selling the Uruguayan midfielder this summer but will demand a fee of around €70 million for the player they signed a year ago for €50 million. The player has not had it easy in France but did well at Sporting Lisbon.

United want to replace Casemiro this summer as his performances as a first team player last season were not the best and it is starting to look like he is deteriorating as a star player in the team. He was initially linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, but recently interest has dwindled into nothing.

Ugarte would be a decent player to add to Erik ten Hag’s squad this summer with him being a traditional number six and would play at the base of United’s midfield. Kobbie Mainoo and Ugarte could combine into a great midfield partnership – although there are questions about that.

At the end of the day, Ugarte is an upgrade on what United have at this stage of the summer and therefore having him in the team would be more of a benefit than a problem. United need to create a younger team hungry for success with the desire to achieve things – Ugarte could fit that.

The important thing here is that United and Paris Saint-Germain are still in contact regarding a potential deal this summer. United would need to offload a player or two to sign him, but with the new hierarchy of the club, that may not be a problem with interest out there in some players.

It is stated that Paris Saint-Germain want to sell the player and United want to buy him. It has been suggested that a loan deal may not work for the French club but maybe an option with an obligation to buy would work, especially if there is not a lot of interest elsewhere for the player.

I would suggest that in the coming days or weeks, there will be some movement on this deal – perhaps sooner. United have ended up signing two players in five days with Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro both signing for United since Euro 2024 ended on Sunday evening.

Written by Paul

