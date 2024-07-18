Manchester United confirm Leny Yoro as their second summer signing of the INEOS era

Manchester United have confirmed the signing of Leny Yoro from Lille on a five-year contract, with the option of a sixth to be added at a later time. Yoro was wanted by Real Madrid this summer but the fee they left on the table was not acceptable – neither was letting him leave for free in a year.

The 18-year-old is highly rated and will come as a statement signing for United, especially after beating Real Madrid to his signature – even without UEFA Champions League football. United will see Yoro take the place of compatriot Raphael Varane who left the club earlier in the summer.

Yoro, 18 is a right footed defender but can play in either left or right central defensive position, which gives Erik ten Hag some options for the new season. Time will tell if he is able to partner Lisandro Martinez in the centre of the defence next season. Dan Ashworth spoke about Yoro, saying:

“Leny is one of the most exciting young defenders in world football; he possesses every attribute needed to develop into a top-class centre-back. Having had such an excellent start to his career, we are excited to support him in reaching his immense potential here at Manchester United.

“This club has a fantastic record of developing young players, whether homegrown or brought in from elsewhere, and giving them the required guidance, time and patience to grow and flourish.

“Under Erik ten Hag and our excellent staff we will ensure that Leny has the perfect platform to achieve the success that everyone across the club is aiming for.”

Yoro came through the academy at Lille and his current contract at the French club was due to expire in the summer of 2025. His new career at United will see him play in one of the most competitive leagues in Europe. Speaking about signing for United this summer, Yoro said:

“Signing for a club with the stature and ambition of Manchester United so early in my career is an incredible honour.

“Since my first conversations with the club, they set out a clear plan for how I can develop in Manchester as part of this exciting project, and showed a lot of care for me and my family.

“I know about the history of young players at Manchester United and feel it can be the perfect place to reach my potential and achieve my ambitions, together with my new team-mates. I cannot wait to get started.”

United are clearly meaning business this summer with the signing of Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro, which strengthens two positions on the pitch – which was needed this summer. Ten Hag will now seek to strengthen other positions this summer, which should make things much better.

United were linked with Jarrad Branthwaite and Matthijs de Ligt in the central defensive positions this summer – it is possible that the club is still interested in both players. The midfield requires some work, should United be able to offload Casemiro and others, which should be possible.

