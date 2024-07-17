Mason Greenwood: Manchester United impose sell-on clause in contract so player does not leave on the cheap

The 22-year-old has a long career ahead of him but will need to keep his head and prove himself again

17 July 2024 editor First Team, Managers, News, Opinion, Transfer Rumours Comments Off on Mason Greenwood: Manchester United impose sell-on clause in contract so player does not leave on the cheap

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has been sold to Marseille this summer after years of speculation over his future at the Old Trafford club. Last summer a loan spell kept his supporters hoping he would once again return but his career at the Old Trafford club is over.

Greenwood last played for United in January 2022 before he was suspended following allegations in his private life which have since been resolved. However, that does not mean he can pick his career back up where it was left two and a half years ago. Leaving United was the best option for everyone.

Greenwood was loaned to Getafe in Spain last season where he made 36 appearances, scoring ten goals and six assists – which did not really put him on par with his best season at United. Some United supporters were suggesting that Greenwood was back, which was far from the truth.

It was always going to end up in the same manner with the player returning to United after a pretty good season away from the club, which showed his footballing ability after two and a half years away from the game, boosting his transfer fee thus giving United some compensation for his training.

At the age of 22, his future is ahead of him and he should not be rewarded for what happened. United were right to suspend him, allowing him to have a clear head to deal with the problems. But that should never mean he can walk straight back into the club and pick up where he left off.

He seems to have learned his lesson and United do not need to be tarnished because of what happened, so a severing of ties was required and is happening. United will receive a receive €30m transfer package plus 50% sell-on clause, which could give them more in the future.

Greenwood will be remembered at United for what he provided – especially during the season which was affected by the coronavirus pandemic. His 35 goals and 12 assists in 129 first team appearances will be something that the club may have missed out on – not through any fault of their own.

Some supporters of the club were quick to forgive the player but forgiveness is not something that is given easy by many, which has resulted in Greenwood’s future lying well away from Old Trafford. It was a lesson learned for the player. Hopefully he can find his feet and prove himself again.

Written by Paul

