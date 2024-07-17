Leny Yoro has chosen Manchester United over Real Madrid which shows the Ineos project is a good one

Manchester United seem to have won the race to sign Lille defender Leny Yoro this summer. It was reported on Tuesday by French journalist Nabil Djellit that United had left in front of Real Madrid, who were reportedly the chosen destination for the French 18-year-old.

However, United’s offer was the only firm one on the table and was accepted by Lille, moving to talks with the players representatives to secure a deal. Djellit also revealed on Tuesday that United were negotiating with Yoro, presumably to reach agreement on personal terms, which has been done.

Yoro and his representatives have either flown to Manchester or will be flying to Manchester to secure the deal for the teenager. This is a major win for United, who have managed to convince the player to join them over his reported favourable destination of Real Madrid.

Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain were also interested in the teenage defender but did not get involved in bidding because they believed Real Madrid would always win as they are a club that gets what it wants the majority of the time. United held firm and seem to have done a deal.

The Frenchman will replace Raphael Varane in the United squad after he left the club as a free agent earlier in the summer. United also hold interest in Jarrad Branthwaite of Everton and Matthijs de Ligt of Bayern Munich and for a while, seemed likely to sign all three players.

Whether that happens remains to be seen as United will need to trim the squad down before making more defensive signings with Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire linked with departures this summer. Willy Kambwala has already departed the club with Jonny Evans signing for a further year.

United will be happy with their new signing, especially in the fact they have beaten Real Madrid to the player, which will be seen as bragging rights and all without UEFA Champions League football. It just goes to show that Sir Jim Ratcliffe has a project that is exciting enough to join.

United will likely confirm in the coming days the arrival of the Frenchman, providing all is good with his medical and personal terms have been reached. It could well be that Yoro trains with his new teammates before the club embarks on the US leg of their pre-season tour this summer.

Written by Paul

