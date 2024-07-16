Leny Yoro Transfer Race: Manchester United’s Edge Over Real Madrid Revealed

Manchester United had a bid of €50 million accepted by Lille around a week ago, which was reported by French journalist Nabil Djellit. At that stage it was the only bid for the 18-year-old French defender, despite the interest shown by Real Madrid and the players desire to play for them.

However, that does not seem to have stopped United from trying to sign the defender, who is highly rated in the world of football. For Real Madrid to want the player, it shows the level that they think the player can become, which is why United are also interested. It’s great having this confidence.

For years, United have seen Real Madrid always get their man, whether it be there and then or a year later – this has recently been demonstrated with the signing of Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain, as a free agent earlier in the summer. PSG and Liverpool were also interested in Yoro.

But the duo curtailed their efforts to sign the 18-year-old Frenchman because Real Madrid always get what they want. But this summer, United now led by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, at least in a footballing aspect, overseeing a rejuvenation of the club, does not want to give in early on Yoro.

It is clear that United want to bring the Frenchman to the Theatre of Dreams based on the pursuit of the player this summer. A week has passed since a bid was accepted by Lille and no developments have been reported – at least until now. United are still in the race to sign the defender.

United’s proposal to sign Yoro this summer is much better than that of Real Madrid but United have kept pushing for a deal. The players stance could be unchanged regarding his destination but Djellit has given more indication that something is cooking at United this summer.

United’s offer is €50 million plus €12 million in add-ons meaning a transfer could be worth €62 million in total, which is great for Lille. Yoro is now said to be in negotiation with United, presumably to agree on personal terms, which suggests the prospective deal has progressed.

Obviously, Real Madrid are still in the mix regarding the transfer, but are currently behind United. They may have already agreed personal terms with the player, but not a fee with Lille. United should be confident at this stage but also wary, as this could be to hurry Real Madrid to seal the deal.

Written by Paul

