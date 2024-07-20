Confirmed XI: Ten Hag names side to face Rangers at Murrayfield; Williams, Wheatley, Fletcher & Collyer to mix with Sancho & co?

Manchester United have travelled to Edinburgh where they will face Rangers at Murrayfield on Saturday afternoon. It is the second pre-season match for Erik ten Hag this summer which comes five days after the first pre-season match against Rosenborg which United lost 1-0.

United have now got two summer signings in the bag with Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro both signing for the club in the past week, which is good business for the Old Trafford club with more work to do this summer to get United firing again in the Premier League and beyond.

United should have a much stronger squad for this match with Andre Onana, Harry Maguire, Scott McTominay, Jadon Sancho and Amad Diallo all training at the clubs Carrington training complex ahead of the trip to Edinburgh. It should give United a boost on the road this summer.

Manchester United

Onana,

Wan-Bissaka, Yoro, Evans, Murray;

Casemiro, Collyer;

Amad, Mount, Sancho;

Wheatley

Substitutes

Mee, Vitek, Aljofree, Amass, Bennett, Fish, Jackson, Ogunneye, Oyedele, J. Fletcher, Hannibal, Mather, Scanlon, Ennis, Hugill

Rangers

Butland;

Sterling, Souttar, Davies, Jefte;

Diomande, Barron;

Wright, Lawrence, Cortes;

Dessers

Substitutes

Kelly, Budinauckas, Ridvan, Goldson, Matondo, Dowell, Balogun, King, McCausland, McKinnon, Lowry, Danilo

Pre-season is all about fitness and giving younger players a chance to see what it would be like playing for the first team. Many of whom could get bigger roles at the club this coming season. Some supporters seem to moan if United lose – but it is a meaningless game at the end of the day.

It will be exciting this pre-season with United heading to the United States of America where they will face Arsenal, Real Betis and Liverpool playing the first two matches in Los Angeles and San Diego, California with the final match played in Columbus, North Carolina.

Erik ten Hag has restructures his coaching team, bring in Dutchmen Ruud van Nistelrooy and Rene Hake plus the hierarchical changes with Omar Berrada, Jason Wilcox and Dan Ashworth spearheading United’s bid to regain success and challenge their Premier League rivals.

Written by Paul

Like this: Like Loading...