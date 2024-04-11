Preview: Ten Hag to stick with Kambwala & Maguire against Bournemouth? Youth to be implemented into the squad?

Bournemouth -v- Manchester United

Premier League

Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth

Saturday 13 April 2023, KO 17:30 BST

Manchester United travel to the South Coast to face Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday evening. United will be seeking to get the result after a humiliating 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth at Old Trafford in December, one 12 defeats in the league this season.

Ten Hag faces another match with any of his defenders on the sidelines through injury but with Harry Maguire and Willy Kambwala doing so well against Liverpool, who are credible challengers for the Premier League title this season, they could both be tasked with the job against Bournemouth.

United will need to get a win on the board this weekend with more tough matches coming as United look towards the end of the season and bettering their league position. In just over a week, United face Coventry City in the Emirates FA Cup semi-final – a match they need to win.

United – Form, Goals Scored & Assists

Liverpool 2-2 D, Chelsea 4-3 L, Brentford 1-1 D, Liverpool 4-3 W, Everton 2-0 W, City 3-1 L

Goals: 13 – Rasmus Hojlund, 10 – Bruno Fernandes, 9 – Alejandro Garnacho, Scott McTominay, 8 – Marcus Rashford, 5 – Casemiro, 3 – Kobbie Mainoo, 2 – Antony, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Anthony Martial, 1 – Amad Diallo, Christian Eriksen, Victor Lindelof, Hannibal Mejbri, Mason Mount, Raphael Varane

Assists: 9 – Bruno Fernandes, 5 – Marcus Rashford, 4 – Diogo Dalot, Alejandro Garnacho, 3 – Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 2 – Antony, Christian Eriksen, Rasmus Hojlund, Harry Maguire, 1 – Jonny Evans, Omari Forson, Victor Lindelof, Anthony Martial, Lisandro Martínez, Mason Mount, Facundo Pellistri, Luke Shaw

Bournemouth – Form, Goals Scored & Assists

Luton 2-1 L, Palace 1-0 W, Everton 2-1 W, Luton 4-3 W, Sheffield 2-2 D, Burnley 2-0 W

Goals: 18 – Dominic Solanke, 7 – Justin Kluivert, Antoine Semenyo, 4 – Marcus Tavernier, 3 – David Brooks, Marcos Senesi, Luis Sinisterra, 2 – Philip Billing, Kieffer Moore, Alex Scott, 1 – Ryan Christie, Lloyd Kelly, Dango Ouattara, Joe Rothwell, Hamed Traorè, Enes Ünal, Illia Zabarnyi

Assists: 4 – Philip Billing, Ryan Christie, Alex Scott, Dominic Solanke, Marcus Tavernier, 3 – David Brooks, Lewis Cook, Luis Sinisterra, Adam Smith, 2 – Justin Kluivert, Antoine Semenyo, Marcos Senesi, 1 – Max Aarons, Jaidon Anthony, Lloyd Kelly, Milos Kerkez, Chris Mepham, Dango Ouattara, Enes Ünal

Previous Meetings & Connections

United and Bournemouth have met 13 times in the Premier League. United have won nine times, drawn once and lost to Bournemouth just three times. United have scored 26 goals, winning two penalties and scoring one. Bournemouth have scored 13 goals, winning two penalties, scoring both.

United have kept four clean sheets in these matches with Bournemouth keeping two. Discipline has been an issue in these fixtures. United players have been shown 19 yellow cards and one red card. Bournemouth players have been shown 23 yellow cards and one red card.

George Best, Jack Rowley, Ted MacDougall, Russell Beardsmore, Chris Casper, Graeme Tomlinson, Paul Teather, John O’Shea, Joshua King, Robbie Brady, Ethan Laird, Ben Pearson and Joe Rothwell have all played for both United and Bournemouth – Rothwell is still a Bournemouth player.

Team News

Victor Lindelof, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Scott McTominay and Anthony Martial have been ruled out of the clash with Bournemouth due to injury. Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans have 25% chances of fitness whilst Marcus Rashford has a 50% chance of featuring.

Ten Hag could give more of the clubs talented youth players like Ethan Wheatley, Shea Lacey and Jack Fletcher all training with the first team ahead of Saturday’s fixture. The likes of Willy Kambwala and Kobbie Mainoo could well see some of their youth teammates make senior appearances.

Ryan Fredericks, Luis Fernando Sinisterra and Marcus Tavernier have been ruled out of the clash with United this weekend due to injury. Tyler Adams, Chris Mepham and Antoine Semenyo are all doubts with a 50/50 chance of featuring against United at the Vitality Stadium.

Predicted United Starting XI – 4-2-3-1

Onana;

Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Kambwala, Dalot;

Mount, Mainoo;

Amad, Fernandes, Garnacho;

Hojlund

Predicted Bournemouth Starting XI – 4-2-3-1

Neto;

Smith, Zabarnyi, Kelly, Kerkez;

Cook, Christie;

Tavernier, Kluivert, Semenyo;

Solanke

Match Prediction

United will need to show their strength against this Bournemouth team this weekend. Ten Hag will need three points to try and achieve a top four finish in the Premier League this season. United sit 11 points outside of the top four and eight points above Bournemouth.

United can create chances – that has been shown in the last few matches – especially against Liverpool with two great goals being scored by Kobbie Mainoo and Bruno Fernandes. United need to be doing more like this to get the results to so desperately need at this stage of the season.

A rejuvenation of youth into the squad could raise the standards and see inexperienced but talented players show the senior players what it means to be playing for a club like Manchester United. This will be the things of dreams for many of them and they will take those chances, if given.

Bournemouth 0-0 Manchester United

