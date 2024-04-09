Anthony Martial’s time at Manchester United is coming to an end! Should he be given a chance to resurrect his United career?

Manchester United striker Anthony Martial will see his contract at the Old Trafford club expire in the summer, although United still retain a clause that could further his contract for another year. It has been clear over the last three years or more that the Frenchman is out of his depth at United.

It is safe to say that Martial’s career at United has tailed off massively after a loss of form, attitude and silly injuries which could have been avoided. But that is the way some things go when there is an air of toxicity at a football club, especially one as big as Manchester United.

Martial has spend the majority of the 2023/24 season on the sidelines through injury making just 19 appearances for the club so far in all competitions, scoring two goals and one assist – being on a football pitch in a United shirt for just 629 minutes – which is terrible.

In his time at United, Martial has been a very positive player – but that was mainly at the start of his career at the club and during the season affected by the coronavirus pandemic. After that, it has not been brilliant for the Frenchman. Martial has 90 goals and 48 assists in 317 appearances at United.

It is being reported by Gazzetta dello Sport in Italy that Martial has made himself available for a free transfer from United this summer with three clubs said to be interested in the player. It is suggested that the 28-year-old has offered himself to Inter Milan and they need to make a decision.

Inter have held interest in the Frenchman in the past but have never really followed up on that interest but with the player likely to be a free agent in the summer, it could be a good deal for the club having no transfer fee involved – as that has been the problem in United selling him.

Some supporters of the club feel that Martial could find the best of his form at United again if he was given adequate playing time. That is of course feasible but from a player that has not given much to the club in the last four years or so, would be a spectacular comeback for the Frenchman.

Given the fact that Martial is on around £250,000 per week and this season especially has not provided anything, should be something that United looked to offload from the wage bill. That amount could be spent much better elsewhere with United needing to rebuild again.

But the talent that is possessed by the player is something that would be a major loss for a club like United – that said, talent is only worth something when it is there all of the time and with Martial, it has not been on show this season or for much of the past four seasons.

Martial has scored 19 goals for United in the last four seasons but did score 23 goals in one season – his best ever at the club which was the 2019/20 season which was extended because of the coronavirus pandemic. This underlines the state of things at United under the Glazers.

If you look at the form Martial was in before and immediately after the coronavirus pandemic, many would do anything to keep a player like that at United. But when you look at the Martial that has played for United in the following four seasons, many would allow him to leave United.

But the media will be waiting in the background with many articles written about the gem that United let leave for free if he does start banging in the goals for another club. You just now that a certain Manchester Evening News journalist will get a thrill being the first to publish that story!

Written by Paul