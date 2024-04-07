Confirmed XI: Hojlund, Garnacho & Rashford lead the line against Liverpool! 17-year-old Amass on the bench for United!

Manchester United welcome Liverpool to the Theatre of Dreams in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon. It is one of those encounters that you get excited for but with United’s form in the last two matches, it is also a many worry factor as to how this team will respond.

United have dropped five points in the last two Premier League matches, losing their lead in added time with poor decisions and not being able to follow instructions. United battled from 2-0 down against Chelsea, taking the lead and losing in two minutes in stoppage time.

Against Brentford, United led and lost their lead and what would have been the victory in stoppage time. Liverpool will be seeking to destroy United after knocking them out of the Emirates FA Cup last month. This United team will need to react to their loss and push to stop celebrations on Merseyside.

Manchester United

Onana;

Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Kambwala, Dalot;

Casemiro, Mainoo;

Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford;

Hojlund

Substitutes

Bayindir; Ogunneye, Amass; Amrabat, Mount, Eriksen, Forson; Amad, Antony

Liverpool

Kelleher;

Bradley, Quansah, van Dijk, Robertson;

Mac Allister, Endo, Szoboszlai;

Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Substitutes

Adrian, Gomes, Konate, Tsimikas, Jones, Elliott, Gravenberch, Gakpo, Danns

United will need go against Liverpool like they did last month in the Emirates FA Cup. In United’s last two matches they have earned just one point – losing five points – all of them in added time. United seem to have choked – losing any fight and seemingly the will to win.

Ten Hag will need to find. wa to make the changes required keeping in mind the number of injuries the club has at the present time – which gives the squad just one fit and experienced central defender and just two fullbacks – which at this stage of the season is not good.

Liverpool will be seeking to beat United so they can remain at the too of the Premier League table by the end of the weekend – strengthening their chances of winning the league title this season, which would be their second time of doing so since the Premier League was formed.

Written by Paul