Predicted XI: [4-2-3-1] Amad and Garnacho to play on the wings? Hojlund to lead the line? Maguire and Kambwala in defence?

Manchester United welcome Liverpool to the Theatre of Dreams in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon. It is one of those encounters that you get excited for but with United’s form in the last two matches, it is also a many worry factor as to how this team will respond.

United have dropped five points in the last two Premier League matches, losing their lead in added time with poor decisions and not being able to follow instructions. United battled from 2-0 down against Chelsea, taking the lead and losing in two minutes in stoppage time.

Against Brentford, United led and lost their lead and what would have been the victory in stoppage time. Liverpool will be seeking to destroy United after knocking them out of the Emirates FA Cup last month. This United team will need to react to their loss and push to stop celebrations on Merseyside.

Predicted Manchester United Starting XI – 4-2-3-1

Onana;

Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Kambwala, Dalot;

Mount, Mainoo;

Amad, Fernandes, Garnacho;

Hojlund

Goalkeeper: Onana

Andre Onana has now conceded 65 goals for United this season, which is a terrible achievement. United are also the only team in the top five European leagues who have faced 225 shots in 2024 – which suggests that United really need to start performing to match the players huge wages.

Of course, this is not all on Onana. He has not played in from of the first choice back four for long this season without injuries setting in and disturbing United’s season. This is what happens in football though but it is United that needs to find the source of the problem and solve it.

Onana does not have much competition at the club this season. Altay Bayindir was brought in during the summer to provide that but so far has made just one appearance and has been injured for much of the last month. Tom Heaton is a player that could step in but other then those, there’s nothing.

Defenders: Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Kambwala, Dalot

United’s defence has been a victim of injuries for the length of the season and that looks set to continue for at least another month or more. United have lost Victor Lindelof, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia and now Raphael Varane looks to be a doubt ahead of Liverpool.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot will start again for United in the fullback positions, which is the best options for United in that no other fullbacks are fit or experienced to face a team like Liverpool. In the summer, United will need to seek players who could strengthen the club in these areas.

In the centre of the defence, United could have Harry Maguire as the only experienced player in these positions. Willy Kambwala, who made his first team debut this season could partner the England defender. Raphael Varane is a major doubt for United so there are few options for United.

Midfield: Mount, Mainoo

United’s midfield is a problematic area with many injuries across the season and a number of players who are not putting in the effort – which is required. Kobbie Mainoo has risen from the ranks of the academy this season to the dizzy heights of the first team and being capped for England.

The teenager has been a first choice for Ten Hag in the midfield based on the way he has battled and risen in stature to impress those around him and show exactly what he can achieve for his club. More of the same will be expected from Mainoo for the remainder of the season and beyond.

Mason Mount has recently returned from injury and started the season in these positions. Now it may be time to give him a start and see what he can help United to achieve. He already has his first goal for the club and will want more. Casemiro is a doubt for this match but could be on the bench.

Attacking Midfield: Amad, Fernandes, Garnacho

The attacking midfield places for United need to be much more clinical in their positions. Granted, there has been many injuries across the squad this season but that is not an excuse for players to not be raising their game and ensuring that their hunger and desire is passes on within the squad.

Amad Diallo was the player that scored the winner against Liverpool in the Emirates FA Cup victory over the Merseyside club last month. He was then sent off, missing the next domestic match and is available again for United. He could be a player to find his feet in the latter stages of the season.

Bruno Fernandes is the club captain and he must strive to increase the level of desire across the entire squad this season and help to gee up the squad when things do not go their way – which is very often. Alejandro Garnacho should start on the left-wing again as he offers more than others.

Forward: Hojlund

Rasmus Hojlund has not scored for United since before he was out injured for a few weeks. He may not have been ready to go when he returned but has had enough time to find his feet once again this season. He’s currently the top scorer for `United with 13 goals and tw assists this season.

The Danish striker is a class player for United this season and he will be seeing to kick on this season and help United achieve what seems to be the impossible right now – qualifying for the UEFA Champions League next season with a top four Premier League finish.

In the summer, United will be expected to bring in competition for the Danish striker next season. This season only Anthony Martial competes for a place in the starting XI and he has been injured for the majority of the season. Marcus Rashford is another but he can play better on the left-wing.

Substitutes: Heaton; Aljofree, Amass; Amrabat, Eriksen, Casemiro , McTominay; Rashford, Antony

United will. have nine players on the bench in the Premier League against Liverpool. Ten Hag will be missing a number of experienced played with more likely to be doubts to face the Merseyside club. Tom Heaton could well be the substitute goalkeeper on the bench if Altay Bayindir is not fit.

In the defensive areas, Ten Hag may nee to promote youth players to the bench with Sonny Aljofree and Harry Amass likely yo be the options, especially if Willy Kambwala ends up starting with only Harry Maguire experienced and fit to face Liverpool this weekend.

In the midfield, Sofyan Amrabat, Christian Eriksen, Casemiro and Scott McTomiuay available for the North West derby at Old Trafford. In the attacking positions, Marcus Rashford and Antony could be the only players on the bench unless Ten Hag decided to call up some more youth players.

Written by Paul