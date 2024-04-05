Preview: Rashford to be benched against Liverpool? Amad should get a chance too as he won the last meeting for United!

Manchester United -v- Liverpool

Premier League

Old Trafford, Manchester

Sunday 7 April 2023, KO 15:30 BST

Manchester United welcome Liverpool to the Theatre of Dreams in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon. It is one of those encounters that you get excited for but with United’s form in the last two matches, it is also a many worry factor as to how this team will respond.

United have dropped five points in the last two Premier League matches, losing their lead in added time with poor decisions and not being able to follow instructions. United battled from 2-0 down against Chelsea, taking the lead and losing in two minutes in stoppage time.

Against Brentford, United led and lost their lead and what would have been the victory in stoppage time. Liverpool will be seeking to destroy United after knocking them out of the Emirates FA Cup last month. This United team will need to react to their loss and push to stop celebrations on Merseyside.

United – Form, Goals Scored & Assists

Chelsea 4-3 L, Brentford 1-1 D, Liverpool 4-3 W, Everton 2-0 W, City 3-1 L, Forest 1-0 W

Goals: 13 – Rasmus Hojlund, 9 – Scott McTominay, 9 – Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho, 8 – Marcus Rashford, 5 – Casemiro, 2 – Antony, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Kobbie Mainoo, Anthony Martial, 1 – Amad Diallo, Christian Eriksen, Victor Lindelof, Hannibal Mejbri, Mason Mount, Raphael Varane

Assists: 9 – Bruno Fernandes, 5 – Marcus Rashford, 4 – Diogo Dalot, Alejandro Garnacho, 3 – Casemiro, Scott McTominay, 2 – Antony, Christian Eriksen, Rasmus Hojlund, Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 1 – Jonny Evans, Omari Forson, Victor Lindelof, Anthony Martial, Lisandro Martínez, Mason Mount, Facundo Pellistri, Luke Shaw

Liverpool – Form, Goals Scored & Assists

Sheffield 3-1 W, Brighton 2-1 W, United 4-3 L, Sparta 6-1 W, City 1-1 D, Sparta 5-1 W

Goals: 22 – Mohamed Salah, 18 – Darwin Núñez, 14 – Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota, 12 – Luis Díaz, 7 – Dominik Szoboszlai, 6 – Alexis Mac Allister, 5 – Curtis Jones, 4 – Virgil van Dijk, 3 – Harvey Elliott, Ryan Gravenberch, 2 – Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jayden Danns, Wataru Endo, 1 – Conor Bradley, Bobby Clark, Lewis Koumas, Jarell Quansah, Andy Robertson

Assists: 12 – Darwin Núñez, Mohamed Salah, 9 – Trent Alexander-Arnold, 7 – Harvey Elliott, Alexis Mac Allister, 6 – Conor Bradley, 4 – Luis Díaz, Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota, Dominik Szoboszlai, Kostas Tsimikas, 3 – Joe Gomez, Curtis Jones, Jarell Quansah, 2 – Bobby Clark, Ryan Gravenberch, Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, 1 – Wataru Endo, Ibrahima Konaté, James McConnell

Previous Meetings & Connections

United and Liverpool have met 63 times in the Premier League. United have won 29 times, drawn 15 times and lost to Liverpool just 19 times. United have scored 81 goals, winning five penalties and scoring three. Liverpool have scored 84 goals, winning seven penalties, scoring five.

United have kept 19 clean sheets in these matches with Liverpool keeping 19. This is a fixture that discipline will always be an issue – it is a fiery encounter. United players have been shown 125 yellow cards and 11 red cards. Liverpool players have been shown 96 yellow cards and seven red cards.

Tom Chorlton, Jackie Sheldon, Tom Miller, Fred Hopkin, Tommy Reid, Ted Savage, Allenby Chilton, Thomas McNulty, Phil Chisnal and Peter Beardsley all played for Liverpool and United before the Premier League was formed. Michael Owen and Paul Ince have played for both teams since.

Team News

Victor Lindelof (hamstring), Lisandro Martinez (calf), Luke Shaw (thigh), Tyrell Malacia (knee) and Anthony Martial (groin) have all been ruled out of the clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday. Time for youth to shine?

Altay Bayindir has a 50% chance of returning ahead of the Liverpool clash whereas Raphael Varane (ankle/foot), Jonny Evans (other) and Casemiro (other) have 25% chances of featuring against Liverpool. It could be time for Ten Hag to bring in youth to bolster his squad!

Joel Matip (knee), Stefan Bajcetic (other), Trent Alexander-Arnold (knee), Alisson Becker (thigh), Diogo Jota (knee) and Thiago Alcantara (thigh) have all been ruled out of the clash with United at Old Trafford due to injury. Wataru Endo has a 75% chance of making this match.

Predicted United Starting XI – 4-2-3-1

Onana;

Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Kambwala, Dalot;

Mount, Mainoo;

Amad, Fernandes, Garnacho;

Hojlund

Predicted Liverpool Starting XI – 4-3-3

Kelleher;

Bradley, Konate, van Dijk, Gomez;

Szoboszlai; Mac Allister, Gravenberch;

Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Match Prediction

United will need go against Liverpool like they did last month in the Emirates FA Cup. In United’s last two matches they have earned just one point – losing five points – all of them in added time. United seem to have choked – losing any fight and seemingly the will to win.

Ten Hag will need to find. wa to make the changes required keeping in mind the number of injuries the club has at the present time – which gives the squad just one fit and experienced central defender and just two fullbacks – which at this stage of the season is not good.

Liverpool will be seeking to beat United so they can remain at the too of the Premier League table by the end of the weekend – strengthening their chances of winning the league title this season, which would be their second time of doing so since the Premier League was formed.

Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool

Written by Paul