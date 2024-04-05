16-year-old academy player has caught the eye of Erik ten Hag this season and could be fast-tracked into the first team!

A teenager in the Manchester United academy has caught the eye of first team manager Erik ten Hag this season, which could see the talented player fast-tracked into the first team after signing a professional contract with the Old Trafford club recently.

In the summer, Darren Fletcher’s twin sons Jack and Tyler Fletcher both made the move from the Manchester City academy in a deal which is reported to be around a £1.25 million combined fee, according to FourFourTwo. Both players have signed senior contracts at the club.

Jack Fletcher is the player that has caught the eye of the Dutch manager with The Sun previously reporting that Ten Hag has been ‘wowed’ by the 16-year-old, which could give this season something positive to look back on as it seems top four in the Premier League is now unlikely.

Fletcher, 16 has made eight appearances for the clubs U18 side this season, playing in the U18 Premier League, the FA Youth Cup and the UEFA Youth League – scoring one goal and two assists. Predominantly an attacking midfielder. he can play central midfield and right midfield.

It was stated in the report by The Sun that a source had given them possible information suggesting the possible fact-tracking of the 16-year-old this season. However, this was reported back in November and has not yet happened, if it will. The source stated:

“Erik Ten Hag has been watching Jack closely for several months now and has been really impressed. He thinks he has huge potential which is why he decided to promote him to train with the first team last week. “Ten Hag is now working with his staff to put a plan in place to try and develop and fast-track Jack’s progress. “He is likely to go out on loan next season but Erik believes, in the long term, he has a massive future at United. He’s been wowed by his attitude, and his maturity and – thinks he is the latest in an exciting crop of talent to be coming through at United.”

United will need to start thinking about whether they are going to implement youth into the squad this season with United in with a 25% chance of winning the Emirates FA Cup this season with them facing Coventry City at Wembley later this month and possibly facing City or Chelsea in the final.

Not that they are guaranteed a spot in the final, not with the way the last two matches against Brentford (1-1 draw) and Chelsea (4-3 defeat) have gone with United dropping five Premier League points in additional time, seemingly collapsing and conceding one and two goals respectively.

The draw of talented youth being blooded into the squad could give this season some new meaning with a new direction with the club in Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s minority purchase with the hierarchy of the club seemingly going to be a mixture of football and business people – so much better than before.

The Fletcher twins seem to be the future for United but Sir Matt Busby had the mindset ‘when they are good enough they are old enough’ which is what United need to adopt once again with the number of talented players that are coming through the ranks in this club.

Granted, it is unlikely that United will blood in six youth players like Sir Alex Ferguson did back in the mid 1990s with the plaudits suggesting ‘you can’t win anything with kids’. I am sure lightening does not strike twice like that but it would be good if it could.

There is no doubt about it though, Jack Fletcher has caught the eye of Ten Hag and that must be something seen as morale boosting for the teenager and a matter of fact that he is doing the right thing at the club. Youth could be what United needs with high-profile players not performing well.

