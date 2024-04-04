Confirmed XI: Ten Hag reveals team to face Chelsea! Maguire & Varane in defence; Antony starts; Amad on the bench!

Manchester United travel to London to face Chelsea in the Premier League on Thursday evening. United manager Erik ten Hag will be seeking a change in fortunes for his side, who should welcome some players back to the starting XI following a late injury crisis at the club.

Chelsea will also need a change in fortunes after spending around £1 billion in the last four transfer windows and languishing in 11th place in the league with just 40 points in 28 matches this season, which is terrible after the amount of money that has been spent.

United still sit outside the top four at this important stage of the season and will need to push in all of their matches to get the desired results to change the outcome of their season. There is a lot of speculation right now and this United squad will have to overcome that and grind out results.

Manchester United

Onana;

Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Dalot;

Casemiro, Mainoo;

Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho;

Hojlund

Substitutes

Heaton; Evans, Kambwala; Amrabat, Mount, Eriksen, McTominay; Rashford, Amad

Chelsea

Petrovic;

Gusto, Disasi, Badiashile, Cucurella;

Caicedo, Fernandez;

Palmer, Gallagher, Mudryk;

Jackson

Substitutes

Bettinelli, Silva, Chalobah, Gilchrist, Casadei, Chukwumeka, Tauriainen, Sterling, Madueke

United should be able to get the better of Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. They are a team of highly paid underachievers who have cost their club a lot of money. It is something that does not get talked about half as much as it should because United are in the spotlight all of the time.

Chelsea have spent more than £1 billion in four transfer windows and look set to finish yet another Premier League season as a mid table club. Which with all due respect is what they have become. Lots of money to spent but no real method in place whilst spending it.

United should seek to play on Chelsea’s weak aspects, of which there are many. They have some great players at the club and some great talent but he ability to work as a team and strive to get results is worse than what this United team have – and that is saying something.

Written by Paul