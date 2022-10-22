Ratings: Casemiro and Martinez put the fire into United’s belly; Martial needed back urgently; Varane out for the foreseeable future

Manchester United drew 1-1 with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League. United were the better team in the first half but were shocking in the second. Scott McTominay gave away a penalty, which Jorginho scored. Casemiro hit a late equaliser to rescue a point.

Chelsea started well with Raheem Sterling on the attack but was caught offside after Ben Chilwell tried to play a through ball into him. But it was Luke Shaw who had the best early chance of the match missing the target with a left footed shot from outside of the box.

Antony saw his attempt on goal saved in the 13th minute of the match. Two minutes later, Trevoh Chalobah had a chance on goal but he missed the target. Jadon Sancho was then caught offside in the 17th minute after Shaw tried a through ball into him.

Marcus Rashford had an attempt on goal blocked in the 24th minute of the match as United tried to get themselves ahead at Stamford Bridge. Four minutes later, Rashford forced a save from Kept Arrizabalaga. Bruno Fernandes was then flagged for offside after Raphael Varane tried a though ball.

In the 32nd minute of the match Antony was booked for a bad foul on Jorginho. Rashford then forced another save from Arrizabalaga in the 33rd minute with United banging on the door. Sancho then had an attempt on goal saved a minute later. United needed that elusive goal in this match.

Chelsea made their first substitution in the 36th minute; Mateo Kovacic replaced Marc Cucurella. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang missed a shot on goal in the 39th minute and then Christian Eriksen missed the target. In the 43rd minute, Ruben Loftus-Cheek forced a save from David De Gea.

Antony had a great chance at the end of the half, getting the ball into the box and unleashing a shot on goal, which was wide of the target. United dominated Chelsea in the first half having 53.1% of the ball, having eight shots on goal, four of those being on target.

In the second half of the match, United need to be much sharper on the attack, finishing the simple shots, of which they had plenty of in the first half. Erik ten Hag will be please with what he has seen though, which has been largely positive.

There were no changes for either team at the start of the second half. Chelsea were the team to get the ball rolling in the second half with Loftus-Cheek getting a shot on goal which was blocked in the 49th minute. Just three minutes later, Fred replaced Sancho for United.

There was little going on in the match for around ten minutes with neither side looking likely to break the deadlock. Just before the hour, Raphael Varane seemed to be injured and it looked to be a bad one before he limped off being replaced by Victor Lindelof.

Fred had a shot on goal in the 62nd minute of the match, fresh from scoring in the last match against Spurs but on this occasion, his shot was wide of the target. Chelsea made their second substitution in the 74th minute; Christian Pulisic replaces Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Fernandes saw an attempt on goal saved in the 76th minute. The Portuguese midfielder was then found offside as Eriksen played a through ball into him. In the 78th minute, Fernandes missed the target completely. United seemed to fall apart in terms of creativity in this half.

Chelsea made a double substitution in the 79th minute with Armando Broja and Carney Chukwuemeka replacing Raheem Sterling and Loftus-Cheek. A minute later, Ten Hag made a double substitution with Scott McTominay and Anthony Elanga replacing Eriksen and Rashford.

Chelsea won a penalty in the 86th minute of the match after McTominay grabbed Broja in the box with both arms. Jorginho took the penalty and scored it to almost certainly give Chelsea the victory over United. It was a terrible penalty to give away.

Fred was booked in the aftermath of the penalty being awarded and Luke Shaw then became the third United player to be booked, seeing yellow in the 90th minute of the match. Six minutes were added at the end of the half with United trailing the match.

In the fourth minute of added time, Casemiro scored hit first goal for United and what an important goal it was. McTominay was part of the attack which created the goal, Shaw getting the assist. What an important point for United, keeping them fifth in the Premier League table.

Player Ratings

David De Gea: Did not have much to do in the first half with United dominating Chelsea. He was busier in the second half with Chelsea getting more of the ball in United’s final third. Conceded a penalty but United got the equaliser in added time. ★★★★★★

Diogo Dalot: The Portuguese right-back had another good game. His positional awareness gave Ben Chilwell some problems with Chelsea utilising wingbacks. I would like to see what some competition in this position would do for him. ★★★★★★★

Raphael Varane: The Frenchman played well in the first half, did everything that he needed to do. However, in the second half, he seemed to be injured again but this time it looked like a long-term injury, possibly ruling him out of the World Cup. He was replaced by Lindelof. ★★★★★★★

Lisandro Martinez: This guy is a brilliant signing for United. He can be depended on, does not lose composure and wants to win 100% of the time. He was always a thorn in the side of Chelsea, until Scott McTominay gave away a penalty. ★★★★★★★★

Luke Shaw: He’s getting into the zone this season. He showed a lot of forward thinking and even had the first chance on goal during the first half of the match. He was defensively astute and did what he needed to do. He got the assist for United’s equaliser. ★★★★★★★

Casemiro: Man of the Match for me. Most of his passes were forward. He was definitely the best player on the pitch both before and after Chelsea’s formation change. That late equaliser showed how much he wants to win and that this new challenge is working out for him. ★★★★★★★★

Christian Eriksen: You could see how much United need this man this season. What a great signing he was. When he’s not there, he is missed. Paul Pogba was never this important for United. He was the workhorse in the United team and deserves his plaudits. ★★★★★★★

Antony: Attacked well for United with most of the attacking coming through the right channel in the first half. Antony was intrinsic to that but spurned a good chance on goal. He is going to be a tricky player for United in the weeks to come. ★★★★★★

Bruno Fernandes: The Portuguese midfielder created some goos chances for both Antony and Marcus Rashford. After Jadon Sancho came off, he was placed on the left to counteract Chelsea, but that seemed to stagnate him. United need a new left-winger. ★★★★★★

Jadon Sancho: He had some involvement in the first half but seemed well off the mark in terms of form. It is a worrying sign for Sancho with the World Cup coming up and his involvement for England not guaranteed. He was replaced by Fred in the early stages of the second half. ★★★★

Marcus Rashford: I don’t think he’s got the shooting boots to lead the line for United. He just does not seem to be able to score the goals. United need Anthony Martial back as soon as possible. He had a tame shot at Kepa Arrizabalaga but had a better on later on. Not good though. ★★★★★★

Substitutes

Fred: Replaced Sancho 52′. After his performance against Spurs, he was worth sending on for the counter attack that he can provide. However, he underperformed and annoyed Erik ten Hag so it did not work as well as it could have. He will have other chances to impress though. ★★★★★

Victor Lindelof: Replaced Varane 60′. Did not offer as much as Raphael Varane offers and could be set to feature for United on Thursday too, unless Harry Maguire is back from injury. Hopefully Varane is not out for a long period of time. Lindelof can work well with Martinez. ★★★★★★

Scott McTominay: Replaced Eriksen 80′. Gave away a shockingly poor penalty by cuddling Armando Broja inside the box. It was such a stupid thing to do. However, he was involved in the run up to the equaliser. But it should not have been like that. ★★★

Anthony Elanga: Replaced Rashford 80′. He was the option to score a goal later in the game which underlines the problems that United have in the attacking ranks at this time. Investment is needed in January or United will struggle with Martial consistently injured. ★★★★

Match Information

Goals: Jorginho 87′ penalty; Casemiro 90+4′

Assists: Luke Shaw 90+4′

Manchester United: De Gea; Dalot, Varane (Lindelof 60′), Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen (McTominay 80′); Antony, Fernandes, Sancho (Fred 52′); Rashford (Elanga 80′)

Substitutes Not Used: Heaton; Malacia; Pellistri, Iqbal; Garnacho

Bookings: Antony 32′, Fred 86′, Luke Shaw 90′

Written by John Walker