Confirmed XI: Rashford, Antony, Fernandes, Casemiro & Eriksen start against Chelsea – who have opted for a defensive game

Getting three points at Stamford Bridge is what Erik ten Hag will be seeking to do

Manchester United travel to Stamford Bridge where they will face Chelsea in the Premier League this evening. Erik ten Hag’s side have beaten Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur in the top six but were beaten by Manchester City. That is good form for United.

Fresh from their 2-0 victory over Spurs at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening, United will be seeking to put more misery on Chelsea after Fred and Bruno Fernandes scored the goals to see them try and push themselves into the top four this season.

Chelsea drew 0-0 with Brentford on Wednesday evening, the team that beat United 4-0 at the start of the season, so it could well be another evening to celebrate at Stamford Bridge. United are undefeated in the last four matches against Chelsea, seeing defeat in one of the last ten.

Manchester United

De Gea;

Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw;

Casemiro, Eriksen;

Antony, Fernandes, Sancho;

Rashford

Substitutes

Heaton; Lindelof, Malacia; Fred, Pellistri, McTominay, Iqbal; Elanga, Garnacho

Chelsea

Arrizabalaga;

Chalobah, Silva, Cucrella;

Azpilicueta, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Chilwell;

Mount, Sterling;

Aubameyang

Substitutes

Mendy; Kovacic, Pulisic, Zakaria, Ziyech, Gallagher, Havertz, Chukwuemeka; Broja

United and Chelsea have met 60 times in the Premier League. United have won 17 times, drawing 25 times with Chelsea winning 18 times. United have scored 74 goals, winning five penalties, scoring four of them. Chelsea have scored 73 goals, winning three penalties, scoring all of them.

United have kept a total of 16 clean sheets with Chelsea keeping 19. There have been some disciplinary issues with United players shown 133 yellow cards and four red cards. Chelsea players have been shown 140 yellow cards and six red cards.

Nemanja Matić, Juan Mata, Romelu Lukaku, Radamel Falcao, Juan Sebastian Veron, Mark Bosnich, Mark Hughes, Paul Parker, George Graham, Mal Donaghy and Ray Wilkins have played for both United and Chelsea in the history of both clubs.

