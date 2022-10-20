Cody Gakpo is a player chased by ‘top clubs’ says Ruud van Nistelrooy but Manchester United should aim to sign him

Manchester United were liked with PSV Eindhoven’s Cody Gakpo in the summer but it materialised that he was a fall back option if United failed to sign Antony from Ajax, which was completed at the very end of the summer transfer window.

PSV manager Ruud van Nistelrooy has suggested that United’s hopes of signing the player could be dented in the fact that many top clubs are now interested in signing the 23-year-old Dutch international. If he has a good FIFA World Cup, even more teams could join the queue.

The Sun has reported that United still hold interested in the young forward but with his form red hot this season, he is rightly getting more attention and PSV will end up selling for the best fee they can get their hands on whether it be in January or next summer.

Gakpo, 23, admitted that he was close to joining United in the summer after holding talks with manager Erik ten Hag. It is likely that the Dutchman will go back in to sign Gakpo as early as January, especially with Cristiano Ronaldo’s situation. Van Nistelrooy spoke to the media, saying:

“I think there is not only Premier League clubs after him. Of course, with the quality he is showing and the form he is having over the last three-four months is exceptional. His stats, his assists and goals that he is involved in, of course, draws the attention of the best clubs in European football. “The good thing about him is that he is aged 23-years-old and is purely focused on his development and becoming a better player, doing well and captaining PSV the best he can. He is also focusing on a great World Cup as he is playing in the national team with [Louis] van Gaal. “For him he is in a fantastic moment and he wants to continue that and when the time comes he will make decisions when necessary.”

So far this season, Gakpo has made 19 appearances for PSV playing in the Eredivisie, UEFA Champions League qualifiers, UEFA Europa League and the Johan Cruyff Shield. He has scored 13 goals and 11 assists so far, showing his ability in front of goal.

Back in the summer after the move to United did not materialise, Gakpo described it as a shame stating that United are ‘one of the biggest clubs in the world’. It suggests that he will always hold an interest in the club if they do come calling for him but PSV will listen to other offers.

Of course, the player’s contract at PSV expires in the summer of 2026, so there is no need to do anything just yet. The player will continue to catch the eyes of other clubs this season, providing that he does continue the early form that he has shown this season.

United will need to look at other attacking players. Currently, Anthony Martial is being plagued with injuries, Ronaldo has a bad run of form and Marcus Rashford is not as prolific as he could be. United do need an out and out striker though, which may rule out a move for the 23-year-old.

Written by John Walker