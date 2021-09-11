Ratings: Ronaldo returns with a brace in Magpies victory; Fernandes and Lingard also score, Pogba gets two assists, Shaw gets one – top of the league

Manchester United beat Newcastle United 4-1 at Old Trafford in the Premier League. Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring in added time at the end of the first half, scoring his 119th goal for United. The Magpies equalised through Javier Manquillo in the 56th minute of the match before Ronaldo sealed his brace six minutes later. Bruno Fernandes scored a stunner in the 80th minute with Jesse Lingard getting on the scoresheet in added time at the end of the match. Paul Pogba got two assist with Luke Shaw getting the other. United will face Young Boys in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday. Top of the league.

The match started well for United, who immediately got on the attack with Cristiano Ronaldo leading the line for his club, seeking to build on the 118 goals he has already scored for United between 2003 and 2009 before leaving for Real Madrid. United had the majority of possession but did little with it against this Newcastle side who were defending well. United have 15 shots in the first half, just three shots on target with 434 touched of the ball. The Magpies seemed to be tough to break down, despite the time spent on the ball by United. It is matches like this that will be problematic for United, despite the quality on the pitch.

The opening goal of the match came in added time at the end of the first half. Mason Greenwood had the ball when running into the box from the right. His shot on goal bounced off Freddie Woodman and Ronaldo was lying in wait just a yard out to send the ball into the back of the net. It was his 119th goal for United, 4,507 days since his last which was the opening goal against Manchester City, a 2-0 victory on the 10 May 2009. It may not have been a spectacular goal for Ronaldo’s second debut, but it put United ahead against the Magpies, which is a great start – but United needed to be more penetrative in the second half of the match.

United started to attack the Magpies from that start of the second half, but never got there with another goal before the equaliser was scored in the 56th minute of the match after Javier Manquillo beat David De Gea with an Allan Saint-Maximin assist, which took away the celebration, for a short period of time at least. Ronaldo then scored his second goal of the day in the 62nd minute, running from outside of the box to beat Woodman for the second time in this match, Luke Shaw with the assist. 120 goals for Ronaldo at United now, just with more than four and a half thousand days between goals. What a second debut for United.

In the 66th minute of the match, Solskjaer made his first substitution with Jesse Lingard replacing Jadon Sancho, who had been playing a good game in his second start for the club as he is adapting to the Premier League. The Magpies were seemingly looking dejected that they had been battled out of the match once again with Ronaldo restoring United’s lead. There were a few opportunities though, but nothing to really write home about. United extended their lead once again in the 80th minute with Greenwood on the attack, but being crowded out in the box, passing to Bruno Fernandes on the edge, who scored spectacularly from range.

It was Fernandes’ fourth goal of the season, assisted by Pogba, his sixth assist of the season – both feats achieved in just four Premier League matches so far this season. It could be a very good season for United if things continue like this. With five minutes of the match remaining, Solskjaer made a double substitution with Donny van de Beek replacing Fernandes and Anthony Martial replacing Greenwood. It was not over for United though as Lingard opened up his account this season, scoring in the second minute of added time, assisted by Pogba, his seventh assist of the season. It was a good win for United, who sit top of the league.

Manchester United 1 David De Gea Looked confident. Conceded one goal in the second half, made two saves - one from inside the box. His distribution was great with 100% of his balls finding a teammate. To have a confident De Gea is going to inspire the players ahead of him this season. 1 2 3 4 5 29 Aaron Wan-Bissaka Seemed sloppy at times. Made one clearance, blocked one shot, made two interceptions and four tackles. Also won four of five ground duels, winning none of two aerial duels. Lost the ball nine times, made one key pass, failed with two crosses and was 50% successful with his long balls. I'd like to see more attacking play from him which would benefit this team. 1 2 3 4 5 19 Raphael Varane Cracking signing. The second appearance for United and another great performance. Made three clearances, one interception and three tackles. Was not dribbled past. Won all of his ground (three) and aerial (five) duels but lost the ball six times. 91.1% passing success, had two shots off target, missing one big chance. A great partner for Maguire. 1 2 3 4 5 5 Harry Maguire Perhaps left United open for the equaliser. Made four clearances, blocked one shot, made two tackles and won 50% of his ground duels. Lost the ball twice and committed one foul. Successful with all three long balls and had one shot on target. No longer the defender carrying this defence. 1 2 3 4 5 23 Luke Shaw Got his first assist of the season. Blocked one shot, made two tackles and committed one error which led to a shot. Won all three ground duels, played four key passes, had 92.1% pass success, connected with three from 11 crosses, which needs improvement, creating two big chances. He was also successful with one dribble. He's starting another good season, which could be a great one for him. 1 2 3 4 5 31 Nemanja Matic Disciplined but needed help at times. Successful with four of five long balls, made two key passes, was an everlasting presence in the midfield. Had one shot off target and another blocked. Lost the ball 11 times, committed one foul and was fouled once. Made three tackles and was dribbled past once. It's a shame United only have him experienced in the defensive midfield position. 1 2 3 4 5 6 Paul Pogba Quietly did what he needed to do. Claimed two more assists. 92% pass success, three key passes, successful with nine of 12 long balls, breaded one big chance. Committed four fouls - booked for one of them. Made two tackles and was dribbled past twice. Great that he can perform in a midfield two. 1 2 3 4 5 11 Mason Greenwood Got his foot in the match eventually. Helped to create Ronaldo's first goal, with Woodman spilling his shot before the Portuguese tapped it in. One successful cross (of three), successful with three long balls, two shots on target, made one tackle but lost the ball 13 times. He's learning his place at the club, which is positive with him. 1 2 3 4 5 18 Bruno Fernandes Scored his fourth goal of the season. 82.1% pass success, two key passes, one of two long balls successful, one big chance created. Cracking ability to be on the edge of the box at the right time, beating Woodman from range. One shot on target, three off and one blocked. Committed one foul ad was fouled once. The Portuguese magnifico now has another in the team. 1 2 3 4 5 25 Jadon Sancho The England winger played well against the Magpies. His pass success rate was 88.9%, he made two key passes, had one shot off target and one blocked, missing one big chance. He lost the ball 12 times and was dribbled past twice. He is still finding his feet in the Premier League and will settle in time. 1 2 3 4 5 7 Cristiano Ronaldo MOTM on his Old Trafford return. Two goals scored, one a simple tap-in, the other a glimpse of the past. Two shots on target, two off target and two blocked. 86.7% pass success. One key pass created. Lost the ball 11 times, but led from the front and was there for United to take the lead and regain it after the equaliser. Cracking second debut. 1 2 3 4 5 Substitutes 14 Jesse Lingard Replaced Sancho 66'. Got his first goal of the season. Lost the ball three times. Played his part in the match before his goal. Good to see him score for United again. 1 2 3 4 5 34 Donny van de Beek Replaced Fernandes 85'. Had a five-minute cameo in his first appearances this season. Had two touches of the ball, losing possession once. Needs more time on the pitch to find his feet. Brought on to provide energy to keep the Magpies beaten. 1 2 3 4 5 9 Anthony Martial Replaced Greenwood 85'. Same as Van de Beek with a five-minute cameo. Made four touches, losing possession twice. Helped press the Magpies though. 1 2 3 4 5

Goals: Cristiano Ronaldo 45+2′, 62′, Bruno Fernandes 80′, Jesse Lingard 90+2′; Javier Manquillo 56′

Assists: Luke Shaw 62′, Paul Pogba 80′, 90+2′; Allan Saint-Maximin 56′

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; Matic, Pogba; Greenwood (Martial 85′), Fernandes (Van de Beek 85′), Sancho (Lingard 66′); Ronaldo

Substitutes Not Used: Heaton; Lindelof, Bailly, Dalot; Mata, Fred

Bookings: Paul Pogba 60′

Written by John Walker