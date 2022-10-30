Ratings: David De Gea & Diogo Dalot shone in Hammers victory; Marcus Rashford scored his 100th goal for Manchester United

Manchester United beat West Ham United 1-0 in the Premier League at Old Trafford. Marcus Rashford scored the only goal of the match, which was his 100th goal for the club on the day they set an 85-year record involving youth players in their matches.

United started well against the Hammers with Bruno Fernandes winning a free-kick in the first minute of the match after a foul by Declan Rice. It came to nothing though. Cristiano Ronaldo then won a free-kick a minute later, again it coming to nothing. United needed to try harder.

Saïd Benrahma had an attempt on goal blocked in the second minute with Marcus Rashford seeing his effort miss the target in the fourth minute. Casemiro fouled Flynn Downes in the fifth minute, giving the Hammers a free-kick which came to nothing for the visiting team.

Anthony Elanga had a shot on goal for United in the seventh minute of the match but he missed the target completely. Ronaldo saw his shot saved in the 15th minute with Rashford seeing his shot blocked seconds later. Rashford then forced a save with his shot a minute later.

Benrahma and Gianluca Scamacca both had shots blocked for the Hammers in the 17th minute then a minute later, Ronaldo saw his shot blocked. In the 23rd minute, Bruno Fernandes had a shot on goal but it was also blocked. In the 26th minute Jarrod Bowen was caught offside.

Lisandro Martinez played a through ball into Christian Eriksen in the 34th minute of the match but the Danish international was flagged offside. Elanga has a shot on goal in the 36th minute, missing the target. Gianluca Scamacca was then booked for the Hammers – the first booking of the match.

United took the lead in the 38th minute through Rashford with Christian Eriksen playing the ball into the box and the England forward scoring his seventh goal of the season. It was Eriksen’s fifth assist of the season. Erik ten Hag will have been impressed by that goal.

What a goal for United on the day that created an 85-year record with youth involved. United kept pressing in the dying minutes of the first half with them leading 1-0 when the whistle was blown. United will need to produce more of the same in the second half. United need this victory.

At the start of the second half David Moyes made his first substitution with Alphonse Areola replacing Lukasz Fabianski because of an injury. here was then a short break in the match after Lisandro Martinez was fouled by Scamacca, who was already on a booking – he was fine though.

Scamacca then had a shot on goal in the 50th minute, which was blocked. Just a minute later, Rashford who had already scored his 100th goal for United, had another shot on goal but missed the target. Moyes brought on Michail Antonio for Scamacca in the 57th minute of the match.

Erik ten Hag made his first substitution just after the hour mark of the match with Scott McTominay replacing Elanga, who has done little in the second half. Fernandes was moved over to the right. United had a good attack from there, pushing for that second goal, which was becoming elusive.

Ronaldo missed two shots on goal and has one blocked between the 61st and 63rd minutes of the match. West Ham had a great chance to get an equaliser in the 69th minute but David De Gea gathered the ball, which was probably important in this match, at least at this stage.

Tomás Soucek saw himself being booked for a foul in the 72nd minute of the match – the second Hammer to be booked in this match. Thilo Kehrer became the third Hammer to be booked, getting a yellow in the 78th minute of the match. It seems Moyes’ men are dirty once again.

Ten Hag made his second substitution in the 79th minute of the match with Fred replacing Eriksen. Soucek got a shot on goal in the 81st minute of the match but it was blocked. De Gea made saves from Michail Antonio and Kurt Zouma in the 82nd and 83rd minutes of the match.

Zouma then had another chance in the 84th minute, missing the target. Fred also hit the post in the 87th minute of the match, which could have been the second goal for United. Bruno Fernandes was booked in the 90th minute of the match. Three minutes were added though.

De Gea made a great save at the death of their match with the Hammers seeking an equaliser. What a result for United. Three points at home. A hard-fought victory at the Theatre of Dreams on the day an 85 year youth record was set with an academy graduate scoring his 100th goal.

Player Ratings

David De Gea: The Spanish goalkeeper had little to do in the first half of the match. However, in the second half, late in the match, De Gea had to pull off some fine saves to keep United in the lead. What a player he is this season. This was his 173rd clean sheet. ★★★★★★★★

Diogo Dalot: Helped to supplement the midfield, also showing adventure further up the pitch. He was one of the best defenders, showing how dependable he is, making some key interventions during the match. What a player he is becoming. ★★★★★★★

Harry Maguire: He was off the pace of the match and his teammates in the first half but that was understandable after his injury layoff. He defended well, putting in some good clearances forming a good partnership with Lisandro Martinez in this match. Good to see him back. ★★★★★★

Lisandro Martinez: Dealt with Gianluca Scamacca well with the Hammers forward tottering on the edge of being sent off for the challenge on Martinez. Defended brilliantly and out his body on the line for United. The Butcher of Manchester in in fine form this season. ★★★★★★★

Luke Shaw: The left-back got forward regularly but on the overlap, his delivery needed improvement. He was targeted by West Ham United when they were searching for that equaliser, which they never got. He will need to find his top form this season to help United. ★★★★★★

Casemiro: his was his eighth start in a row for United and it was not the best performance from him. It was always going to happen. He got stuck in and did what he needed to do but in terms of starring for his team, that was not happening. It was a bad day at the office. ★★★★★★

Christian Eriksen: I say it regularly – what a signing he was for United. Got his fifth assist of the season for Rashford’s goal showing what a class act he is. The energy he has is amazing after what he’s been through. He’s going to do well at Old Trafford. ★★★★★★★

Anthony Elanga: I was surprised to see him start. He showed some energy and had some chances but other than that he was pretty quiet. I would have liked to have seen Facundo Pellistri get his debut for United but we will have to wait for that. Needs to do more on the pitch. ★★★★

Bruno Fernandes: Played a part in cushioning the ball which was given to Christian Eriksen who then delivered it to Marcus Rashford to score the only goal of the match. He seemed detached from the midfield and the attack at times. Something needs to give for him. ★★★★★

Cristiano Ronaldo: Played well in the first half of the match and got into some good positions, having a few chances to find the goals that United needed. However, in the second half, he was wasteful at times – perhaps the frustration getting the better of him. A win is a win. ★★★★★★

Marcus Rashford: Scored his seventh goal of the season, which was also his 100th goal for United. He is in great form at this stage of the season, which is great to see. Ten Hag will be happy with his performance. hope to see so much more from him. ★★★★★★★★

Substitutes

Scott McTominay: Replaced Elanga 61′. Came on to counter the way the Hammers were playing and did just that. Crossed the ball into Fred which saw him hit the post. He did what he needed to do, doing it with great energy and determination. Not sure why people hate him. ★★★★★★

Fred: Replaced Eriksen 79′. Came on for a cameo and had an attack, hitting the post with a header. That elusive second goal would have taken the nerves out of the last few minutes of the match. But it was not meant to be. United have some good midfielders now. ★★★★★★

Match Information

Goals: Marcus Rashford 38′

Assists: Christian Eriksen 38′

Manchester United: De Gea; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen (Fred 79′); Elanga (McTominay 61′), Fernandes, Ronaldo; Rashford

Substitutes Not Used: Bishop, Dubravka; Malacia; Pellistri, van de Beek; Sancho, Garnacho

Bookings: Bruno Fernandes 90′; Gianluca Scamacca 36′, Tomás Soucek 72′, Thilo Kehrer 78′

Written by John Walker