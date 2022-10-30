Confirmed XI: Rashford, Ronaldo, Fernandes & Elanga lead the attack against the Hammers; Antony & Lindelof out of this match through injury & illness

Manchester United will welcome West Ham United to Old Trafford in the Premier League this afternoon. Both United and the Hammers were in action on Thursday evening in the Europa League and Europa Conference League respectively, both winning their matches.

United beat Sheriff 3-0 with Diogo Dalot, Marcus Rashford and Cristiano Ronaldo scoring the goals. The Hammer beat Silkeborg 1-0 with Manuel Lanzini scoring the only goal of the match. United are on a seven match unbeaten run following the 6-3 defeat to Manchester City.

The Hammers are currently on a two match winning streak which could be ended by Erik ten Hag’s side on Sunday evening. United will be seeking to get back into the top five, or even the top four if both Chelsea and Newcastle United do not get positive results in their matches this weekend.

Manchester United

De Gea;

Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw;

Casemiro, Eriksen;

Elanga, Fernandes, Ronaldo;

Rashford

Substitutes

Bishop, Dubravka; Malacia; Fred, Pellistri, van de Beek, McTominay; Sancho, Garnacho

West Ham United

Fabianski;

Kehrer, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell;

Soucek, Rice;

Bowen, Downes, Benrahma;

Scamacca

Substitutes

Areola; Johnson, Coufal, Ogbonna, Emerson; Fornals, Lanzini, Coventry; Antonio

United and West Ham have met 52 times in the Premier League. United have won 32 times, drawing 13 times with West Ham winning seven times. United have scored 102 goals, winning five penalties, scoring four. West Ham have scored 46 goals, winning four penalties, scoring three.

United have kept a total of 20 clean sheets with West Ham keeping seven. There have been some disciplinary issues with United players shown 63 yellow cards and four red cards. West Ham players have been shown 73 yellow cards and two red cards.

Rio Ferdinand, Patrice Evra, Michael Carrick, Teddy Sheringham, Javier Hernandez, Carlos Tevez, Roy Carroll, David Bellion, Jonathan Spector, Ravel Morrison and Jesse Lingard have all played for both clubs and probably more in the not too distant past. David Moyes managed United.

Written by John Walker