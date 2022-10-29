Manchester United ‘working on five-year contract’ for Alejandro Garnacho after first start of senior career

Manchester United are reportedly working on a new five-year contract for 18-year-old Alejandro Garnacho, according to reports in The Sun. The Madrid-born Argentinian international made his first start for United this season in their 3-0 victory over Sheriff Tiraspol on Thursday evening.

The young winger played 79 minutes in the match and despite not scoring or assisting any goals, seemed to be unfazed by his senior appearance and looked to show what he can do and what he can offer Erik ten Hag’s senior United team this season and beyond. He received a lot of praise.

Some supporters have suggested that Garnacho should start against West Ham United in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon with United looking to get back into fifth in the league as they seek to break into the top four after their poor start to the season.

Garnacho’s current contract will run until the summer of 2025 with the player having seen interest from Juventus and Real Madrid recently. Journalist Fabrizio Romano has stated that the Old Trafford club want to secure Garnacho’s long-term future at the Old Trafford club.

It has been stated by Romano that United have held negotiations with Garnacho’s advisors for the past month although a proposal has been in place since June 2022. It seems clear that United have big hopes for the Argentinian international for the not too distant future.

Getting him signed to a long-term contract at his age would send a message to the likes of Real Madrid and Juventus, who have recently shown an interest in the 18-year-old. Ten Hag is a manager who looks at youth and builds teams with them involved, the United way if you will.

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes, who now works as a pundit for BT Sport, spoke about Garnacho after United’s victory over Sheriff on Thursday evening. He spoke about how the Old Trafford crowd likes entertainment adding that the 18-year-old provided that, saying:

“This crowd loves entertainment and he provided that tonight. He almost reminded me of a young Cristiano with his skill and taking the ball down with confidence. “I was impressed with the way he could attack on both feet and the unpredictability. He is an 18-year-old kid and he has a big future at Manchester United.”

It is clear that Garnacho has the right things in his locker to thrive at United but time will become a factor in him succeeding at United. Ten Hag is the right manager to nurture him based on his track record with youth players at Ajax. Garnacho could be the next big thing at United.

Written by John Walker