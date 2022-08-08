Manchester United reach agreement to sign Adrien Rabiot in £15 million deal this summer

Manchester United have reportedly agreed a deal with Juventus to sign French midfielder Adrien Rabiot this summer. Jamie Jackson and Fabrizio Romano have reported in The Guardian that United would initially pay the Italian club £15 million, which could rise to £20 million in total.

It is a lacklustre signing this summer with United needing midfield reinforcement after spending three months chasing Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, now seemingly going for the player that would sign for them, rather than those who will not.

It is stated that discussions are at an early stage regarding the 27-year-old and the deal will rely on favourable personal terms being offered and agreed with his mother and agent, Veronique. Rabiot has previously played for Toulouse and Paris Saint-Germain before moving to Juventus.

This is not the first time the player has been linked with United and thankfully, no deal was reached previously. Fingers crossed that the same could happen this summer. It almost feels like the Glazers have given United little to spend this summer, hence the scramble for lesser talents.

United is a business more than a football club and as long as the bare minimum can be achieved, the Glazers will get millions in dividend payments every year, which will be a success for them. Signing the best players in the world is no longer needed when the club has no hunger.

That is exactly what this type of signing says to me and I am sure many others will agree. Rabiot is nothing but a whiny player who moans to his mother when he does not get what he wants and his mother delivers that for him. I can only imagine that he will be a massive flop at United.

United have spent the summer chasing Frenkie de Jong only to settle for players who are not fit to play for United. Granted, the manager might want Rabiot, but it seems to have come out of the blue that makes me feel the club is settling for what it can get this summer.

It seems certain that no other plan was concocted earlier in the summer just in case United did not sign De Jong. However, it could well be that Rabiot could be an addition to De Jong, but at this time, it feels like a defeat more than anything else.

I usually like to see positivity but over the last 24 hours, seeing Fred and Scott McTominay deliver rubbish football again and the fact United have been linked with Marko Arnautovic and now Rabiot, I wonder what positivity is and if it will ever show itself again.

Written by John Walker